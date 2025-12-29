Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 29, 2025

Published  December 29, 2025 12:38pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 29, 2025:

Keith Stellman is the Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, GA, which is responsible for FOX 5's viewing audience.

Meteorologist Alex Forbes counts down some of the biggest weather events of 2025: From the winter storm, to damaging tornados. We're taking a look at the top weather events of the year 

Visit Mississippi’s 2026 Rose Parade float, “Where Creativity Blooms,” is a vibrant tribute to the state’s rich artistic legacy.

Your 3rd Spot previews what you can expect from them on New Year's Eve: Your 3rd Spot is hosting "Disco Dreams - Studio 33" on Dec. 31. They say it'll be unlike any other NYE party in the city. Click here for ticket info. 

Visit Mississippi’s 2026 Rose Parade float, “Where Creativity Blooms,” is a vibrant tribute to the state’s rich artistic legacy.

Country Artist Charlie Worsham, alongside Rochelle Hicks, Director Visit Mississippi talk The Rose Parade: Mississippi’s 2026 Rose Parade float, "Where Creativity Blooms," is a vibrant tribute to the state’s rich artistic legacy. The float showcases Mississippi’s globally influential contributions to the visual, literary, musical, and cinematic arts.  The float is a celebration of the state’s creative spirit, honoring legendary artists and institutions that have shaped global culture.  

It's been revealed that Eddie Murphy and David Spade may have had a silent feud for the last 25 years.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: It's been revealed that Eddie Murphy and David Spade may have had a silent feud for the last 25 years. Entertainment contributor Kierra M has the details. 

Braveheart Bulliez Rescue brings in Pan for adoption.

Pet of the day: Braveheart Bulliez Rescue brings in Pan for adoption. Click here to learn more. 

