Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 29, 2025

Special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 29, 2025:

Meteorologist Alex Forbes counts down some of the biggest weather events of 2025: From the winter storm, to damaging tornados. We're taking a look at the top weather events of the year

Your 3rd Spot previews what you can expect from them on New Year's Eve: Your 3rd Spot is hosting "Disco Dreams - Studio 33" on Dec. 31. They say it'll be unlike any other NYE party in the city. Click here for ticket info.

Country Artist Charlie Worsham, alongside Rochelle Hicks, Director Visit Mississippi talk The Rose Parade: Mississippi’s 2026 Rose Parade float, "Where Creativity Blooms," is a vibrant tribute to the state’s rich artistic legacy. The float showcases Mississippi’s globally influential contributions to the visual, literary, musical, and cinematic arts. The float is a celebration of the state’s creative spirit, honoring legendary artists and institutions that have shaped global culture.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: It's been revealed that Eddie Murphy and David Spade may have had a silent feud for the last 25 years. Entertainment contributor Kierra M has the details.

Pet of the day: Braveheart Bulliez Rescue brings in Pan for adoption. Click here to learn more.