Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 23, 2019

Top Stitch Studio

We’re only two days away from Christmas but Santa Claus hasn’t left the North Pole quite yet. That means you still have some time to finish decorating a tree that’s sure to impress the Jolly Old Elf — and what’s more impressive than a beautiful handmade ornament hanging front and center?

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Topstitch Studio and Lounge, located upstairs in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, learning to sew the ornament that’ll make Santa stop in his tracks.

In case you’ve never been, Topstitch Studio and Lounge is basically a sewing "hangout," where people can take classes, buy fabrics and sewing tools, and — perhaps most importantly — just sit and sew with others doing the same thing.

For a list of products sold and classes offered, click here.

Prime Rib Christmas recipe with STK

Advertisement

Chef Jonathan Mercado of STK visited Good Day Atlanta to share a prime rib recipe. STK believe they're different because of their unique concept that artfully blends the modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one, offering a dynamic, fine dining experience with the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse.

STK distinguishes itself by focusing on the social experience with a sleek, contemporary design and an in-house DJ who creates an infectious, high-energy vibe. The menu features reimagined classic American cuisine with seasonal and signature dishes like bite-sized Lil’ BRGs made with Wagyu beef, lobster mac & cheese, and the highest quality steak.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at STK Guests are invited to get into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a sizzling prime rib special featuring roasted "linz" prime rib with truffle Madera sauce for $58. Children can also get their fill this holiday season with a special 4 oz. beef filet served with mac & cheese, sauteed broccoli and a slice of chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream for $24.

STK Atlanta will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on STK click here. To find the prime rib recipe look below.

Prime Rib & Leftovers Recipe

Use roasting pan place garlic, onion, celery, carrots, whole thyme & rosemary.

1 cup red wine depending on size of the pan.

Then prep roast.

Rub Kosher salt, ground peppercorn blend (pink, green, black, white, red).

Thyme & rosemary finely chopped and packed on the meat. Season and place in cooler for 4 hours.

Pull one-hour before cooking.

Roast in the oven for 90 minutes total starting at 500 for first 30 minutes then 60 minutes at 300 or until it reaches internal temperature of 135 degrees.

Take the roast out of pan and blend all of the pan drippings and veggies, strain with fine strainer, and place on stove to reduce.

Add veal stock for additional flavor.

Add additional seasoning to taste. Let meat rest for 30 minutes then cut and serve.

Leftovers - I like to take a puff pastry and spread cranberry sauce on top then take turkey, stuffing, green beans, and put it in different places on the puff pastry. Then, roll it tight and bake it. Slice into small little pieces and dip in gravy. I also boil the turkey carcass to make turkey bone broth and make turkey noodle soup. Bon Appetit!

"Married to Medicine"

"Married to Medicine" is an Atlanta-based reality show that features doctors themselves or the wives of doctors. Cameras follow the ladies as they try to juggle their careers with family lives and their social calendars.

Toya Bush-Harris alongside her husband Dr. Eugene visited Good Day Atlanta to discuss the finale and upcoming reunion show that will air on Bravo TV. Married to Medicine airs of Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m.

For more information on the show click here.

CeCe Winans

Gospel legend CeCe Winans visited Good Day Atlanta to discuss her latest philanthropic efforts and Grammy nominations. Winans has been a long-time partner with World Vision, having traveled to Ethiopia to see the organization’s work first hand.

This past year, the Nashville church that she co-pastors participated in a walk/run to raise money for clean water in developing countries as well as a seven-day challenge that helps congregants stand in solidarity with those living in poverty (Members do things like sleep on the floor overnight or only eat rice and beans for dinner.)

Over her 30-year spanning career, Winans is nominated for yet another Grammy for her Christmas album, "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album"