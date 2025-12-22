Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 22, 2025

Here are the segments and special guests for Dec. 22, 2025:

Jim Wismer talks about whether students should submit or skip test scores: The New Year’s college application deadline is almost here. And as we count down to Jan. 1, students are weighing a critical choice - submit their test scores or skip them. At the same time, families are balancing this decision with spring testing plans and learning how 529 funds can now cover tutoring and test prep.

Viral social media foodie comes to the studio with one of his favorite restaurants, Twin Cookz: Justin Brown has grown a massive social media following doing something that many of us love — trying new restaurants. Now, people rely on his reviews. This morning he joins us with one of the restaurants he has featured, Twin Cookz. Follow Justin on social media @TheRealFoodStalker and check out Twin Cookz restaurant here.



April B & Shenelle Simone talk the latest in entertainment news: Gisele Bündchen marries Joaquim Valente, Tia Mowry shuts down rumors about a rift between her and her twin sister Tamera and Dwayne Johnson talks Jumanji.

Pet of the Day: Braveheart Bulliez Rescue brings in 3 puppies for adoption. Click here to learn more about adoption.