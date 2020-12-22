Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 22, 2020

Mighty Mo returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in time for virtual Christmas show:

When Atlanta’s Fox Theatre opened on Christmas Day in 1929, the big star was the powerful Möller Organ, nicknamed Mighty Mo, which filled the venue with glorious music.

This Christmas, nearly a century later, that star is shining brighter than ever.

After a lengthy project to restore and refurbish the vintage instrument, Might Mo is back in operation at the Fox Theatre and will celebrate the season with a streamed holiday concert to air on the Fox Theatre’s YouTube channel Christmas Day. The concert will be free to view, and will feature organist Ken Double playing holiday classics and show tunes, including selections from "The New Moon," which was a hit on Broadway the year the Fox Theatre opened.

Staffers at the Fox say Mighty Mo’s rehab project was a huge undertaking, considering both the size of the instrument and its many years of use. Competed in partnership with Lithonia, Georgia-based A.E. Schlueter Organ Pipe Company, the project encompassed both interior and exterior refurbishments to the massive organ, including new painting and staying and the replacement of key components in creating the instrument’s iconic sound. Planning for the project began back in September of 2018, and physical work started in January of this year.

The streaming holiday show will start at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning; to watch, click here.

Tips on dealing with Covid holiday depression:

2020 has been a difficult year to celebrate holidays. First, it was Easter back in April that looked different, then Halloween, Thanksgiving, and now Christmas and Hanukkah. COVID-19 holiday depression is real and Dr Rebecca Johnson Osei joins Good Day with tips on how to address it.

Hosea Helps hosts drive-thru Christmas event at Georgia World Congress Center:

Atlanta's Hosea Helps is staying on track to make it the most wonderful time of the year for everyone. The organization, now in its 50th year of service, is hosting its annual Christmas event and toy giveaway despite the global pandemic.

CEO of the organization and daughter of the late civil rights leader Hosea Williams, Elizabeth Omilami joins Good Day with the details. For more information click here.

Chef Eddie Barrett of Buckhead's King and Duke gives pointers for making a roast:

On chilly winter days, a nice Sunday roast is a delicious way to warm up. It's a simple, classic dish. Executive Chef Eddie Barrett joins Good Day from King and Duke restaurant in Buckhead with a lesson from the kitchen on how to put together a fabulous roast.

For more information on King and Duke's Sunday Roast menu click here. For today's recipe see below.

Minted Peas

1 cup chicken stock

2 cups English peas (blanched)

1 bunch mint (rough chopped)

1 bunch Parsley (rough chopped)

1 Lemon (just juice)

Heat chicken stock in pot slowly, add your butter until and velvety sauce forms.

Add your English peas and toss until peas are warmed through

Add your chopped herbs and finish with a squeeze of lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Potatoes

2 lbs baby Yukon Potatoes

1 head garlic peeled and sliced

2 spring rosemary (rough chopped )

1/2 stick of butter

Brown your butter over medium heat add your potatoes

Let the potatoes get nice and golden brown and flip

Don't be afraid to baste your potatoes in the brown butter to speed the process along

Remove potatoes once they are brown and crispy and set aside

Add your garlic to the brown butter and toast until fragrant and just toasted

Toss garlic, rosemary and some of the brown butter together

Season with salt and pepper

Gravy

Reserved pan drippings

1 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

1 bunch of thyme

Toast your flour and butter to make a quick blonde roux.

Combine the remaining ingredients and simmer until the sauce is your desired consistency

Season with tons of black pepper and salt

Yorkshire Pudding

See any online recipe

6oz of batter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

pour a generous ladle of fat in the cooking pan and pour your 6 oz of batter into pan

bake for 12-14 minutes until golden brown

Prime Rib

14 lb Roast

Salt and Pepper

Roast at 300 degrees for 90 minutes or an additional 15-20 minutes to go from rare to medium rare. Repeat if you want to take the roast further.