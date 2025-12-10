Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 10, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2025:

A contest for America's 250th birthday: In honor of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, students in grades 3-12 are invited to enter a national writing and art contest reflecting on what America means to them. A total of 250 students will be awarded behind-the-scenes field trip experiences this summer or a cash prize, nearly double last year’s total. To have your student apply, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Do you want to reconnect with someone from your past? If so, a new talk show is currently looking for people who want to share their stories on camera. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has those details and more in today's casting call announcements.

Dr. Rhonda Randall America’s 100-year-olds redefining what "healthy" looks like: UnitedHealthcare has released a new national survey of Americans aged 100 and older. The "100 at 100" study is the first update since 2015. The survey highlights how centenarians are staying active, embracing change, and thriving well into later life. Dr. Rhonda Randall dives into what this means.

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment headlines: Love is in the air in Hollywood. Neicey Shaw has details on celebrity couples and their budding romances. Keep up with Niecey midday on Classix 102.9

Pet of the day Atlanta Humane: If you'd like to learn more about adoption, click here.