Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 10, 2025

Published  December 10, 2025 2:00pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2025:

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, students in grades 3-12 are invited to enter a national writing and art contest reflecting on what America means to them.

A contest for America's 250th birthday: In honor of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, students in grades 3-12 are invited to enter a national writing and art contest reflecting on what America means to them. A total of 250 students will be awarded behind-the-scenes field trip experiences this summer or a cash prize, nearly double last year’s total. To have your student apply, click here.

Our entertainment insider, Tess Hammock gives us details on some casting calls happening around Georgia

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Do you want to reconnect with someone from your past? If so, a new talk show is currently looking for people who want to share their stories on camera. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has those details and more in today's casting call announcements. 

The “100 at 100” survey highlights how centenarians are staying active, embracing change, and thriving well into later life.

 Dr. Rhonda Randall America’s 100-year-olds redefining what "healthy" looks like: UnitedHealthcare has released a new national survey of Americans aged 100 and older. The "100 at 100" study is the first update since 2015. The survey highlights how centenarians are staying active, embracing change, and thriving well into later life. Dr. Rhonda Randall dives into what this means. 

Love is in the air in Hollywood. Niecy Shaw has details on celebrity couples and their budding romances.

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment headlines: Love is in the air in Hollywood. Neicey Shaw has details on celebrity couples and their budding romances. Keep up with Niecey midday on Classix 102.9

Milo is up for adoption and looking for a loving home. Visit Atlanta Humane's website for more information.

Pet of the day Atlanta Humane: If you'd like to learn more about adoption, click here.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta