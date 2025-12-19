Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 19, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 19, 2025:

Burgers With Buck at The Grove: With an expansive menu that has something for everyone and specials still cooked by Bobby himself, The Grove creates an atmosphere that suits Bobby's belief that "no one should leave hungry." Click the video player to see if Buck gave the burger a thumbs up. Check out the menu, here.

Dr. Karen T. Green of Rosa Gynecology explains why your yearly checkup isn’t just to meet your deductible: As the new year approaches, this story serves as a timely reminder for women to prioritize their annual gynecologic exams and screenings. Experts emphasize that being proactive and taking ownership of personal health begins with staying on top of routine reproductive care.

Paul and Alyse take us on a "Christmas Vacation": Each year we look forward to it, and it's that time again. Our annual Christmas song tradition carries on for another year and today is the day you will all get to hear this year's song. Click the video player and take a listen.

The Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund and American Family Insurance bring bikes to Metro Atlanta: I have partnered with All Kids Bike – a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to teach every child in America to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class – to bring its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program to 11 elementary schools in Metro Atlanta.

Fun games and activities to do at home with family this holiday: We're helping you have Christmas cheer and competition with family and friends, and you don't have to break the bank for festive fun. The Good Day anchors show viewers some reindeer game ideas, that people of all ages can enjoy.

Pike Nurseries gives last minute gifts for gardeners: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Veda Howard gives her "Wisdom Nuggets": Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. You can hear Veda's Saturday and Sunday 3-7pm on Praise 1025

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in a puppy named Vespera. Click here to learn more about adoption.



