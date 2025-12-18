Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 18, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 18, 2025:

Paul previews Cirque Du Soleil Luzia: "Luzia" is described as "A Waking Dream of Mexico" on the Cirque du Soleil website, which also proclaims it the first touring Cirque show to incorporate the use of water. In fact, creators say 10,000 liters of water are used in each performance, and are drained into a basic through nearly 100,000 holes in the stage! The water is then recycled throughout the run of the show in each city.

Holiday Food Hacks That Save the Day: Shanisty Ireland shows us quick 15-minute appetizers, stress-free hosting tricks, and clever swaps that make you look way more prepared than you are.

Tanner Thomason of Fox Soul's Side Dish: Is Riley Keough the biological mother of John Travolta and Kelly Preston's teenage son? That's what a new bombshell court document is alleging. And Rihanna was seen turning up at Mariah Carey's concert. But it may have been a little too much for a fan in the audience who had to ask the singer to sit down!



Faith Freed gives tips on how to handle end-of-year anxiety: How to Cope With the "Should-Have" Spiral. As the year closes, people often experience regret or self-criticism over unmet goals. Faith shares how to move from shame to self-compassion, using reflection as growth rather than punishment.

Food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas gives some fun holiday ideas: Christmas is one week away! So there is still time to plan celebrations and make traditions with your family. Whether you're staying at home or heading out for holiday fun, food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas has festive ideas for you and your loved ones.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a tuxedo cat named Heavy D for adoption. To learn more about adoption click here.