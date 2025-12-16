Good Day Atlanta viewer information Dec. 16, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests for Dec. 16, 2025.

Jamaica’s Storm Recovery and What Travelers Need to Know: Philip Rose, Jamaica’s deputy director of tourism, will share an update on the island’s recovery following an unprecedented storm. He will explain Jamaica’s current status, what areas are open to visitors, where travelers can find the most up-to-date information, and why returning to visit is one of the best ways to support recovery efforts.

Transitioning Holiday Decor for the Winter Season: Rachel Provencal of Rachel June Interiors shows viewers how to transition holiday décor into a more neutral, winter-inspired look that can last well beyond the holidays.

How to Stop Quiet Quitting in 2026: As the year wraps up, leadership expert Amy Summers addresses a key workplace question: Are employees ending the year feeling valued or burned out? She explains what she calls the "Appreciation Gap" and shares simple, two-minute leadership habits rooted in mentorship to help teams finish the year strong and start 2026 more connected.

Finding Calm During the Holiday Season: Angela Buttimer discusses ways to reduce stress and embrace a more serene holiday season. While the holidays often bring joy and connection, they can also feel overwhelming. Angela offers practical strategies to help viewers navigate the season with greater balance and peace.

Viral Commute: Philly to Atlanta: Daniel Rodriguez went viral after posting a TikTok video showing his regular commute between Philadelphia and Atlanta. He joins us to explain what he does for a living and why he chooses to travel instead of moving to the Peach State.

Three Must-See Drive-Through Light Displays: Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville shares three drive-through holiday light displays across metro Atlanta that are worth the trip:

1. Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens

2. World of Illumination's Candy Rush in Marietta

3. Magical Nights of Lights at Lanier Islands Resorts in Buford

Pet of the Day: FurKids introduces Mistletoe, who is available for adoption. Click here for more information.