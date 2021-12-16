Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 16, 2021

Atlanta restaurant transforms into cozy mountain lodge: A trip to a warm cozy lodge in Aspen — or maybe even somewhere in the Alps — sounds pretty good right about now, doesn’t it? The team at Atlanta restaurant Hampton + Hudson sure thinks so, which is why they’re transforming part of their space into a mountain getaway just in time for the holiday season.

Hampton + Hudson recently unveiled its Mountain Lodge Pop-Up, open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30 in the restaurant’s mezzanine level.

The pop-up aims to transport visitors to a high-altitude hangout, featuring flannel-clad servers and a festive lineup of cocktails including Tequila Eggnog and Hot Buttered Cider (with duck fat caramel!). Seasonal snacks will also be available to go along with those drinks, including a special Apple Cider Doughnut created by our friends at Atlanta’s own Sublime Doughnuts.

You may remember seeing Hampton + Hudson featured on Good Day Atlanta back in August of 2017, when Buck Lanford taste-tested the Bee's Knees Burger (and gave it a big thumbs up, of course!). The restaurant is located at 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast in Inman Park, and regular hours at 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, with brunch served until 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

We couldn’t wait to slip on some flannel and book a little time inside the Mountain Lodge Pop-Up — click the video player in this article to check out our morning relaxing in this unique winter



Dr. Giovanni Campanile and Dr. Sandra Cammarata show viewers a quick and simple healthy recipe: For years, they had owned a restaurant Pazzi Pasta in Brooklyn, but Dr. Giovanni & Dr. Sandra currently host a podcast also titled "The Sicilian Secret Diet." Parents are often rushed in the morning and preparing lunch for their children is often avoided because it requires time and energy. Many adults tend to believe that children can eat fast food and drink sodas because they are young and somehow immune from the health risks of poor nutrition. In the meantime childhood obesity has increased tenfold from 1975 and approximately 18.5 % of children are currently obese and have fatty liver disease. Campanile and Cammarata are huge advocates for showing people the health benefits of incorporating the Sicilian Diet into their eating lifestyles. They enjoy showing people how to quickly turn healthy leftover dinners into healthy lunch options for back to school. Their cookbook provides numerous options for them to showcase during their cooking segment from baked cutlets, frittatas, pasta salads, delicious sandwiches and fruit salads to name a few. For more information on Campanille and Cammarata, follow them on Instagram @SicilianSecretDiet.



Baked Halibut with Capers and Kalamata Olives

Ingredients:

1 fresh bread slice

1 garlic clove

1 small tomato

2 pitted kalamata olives

1 tsp capers

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1 Tbsp EVOO (extra Virgin olive oil)

salt and pepper to desired taste

12 ounces Halibut filet (NOTE: The recipe calls for either Grouper, Halibut or Cod.)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven at 325 degrees F

2. Remove the crust from the bread and place it in a food processor to obtain fresh bread crumbs.

3. Add all the ingredients except the fish in the food processor and blend to a coarse paste.

4. Place the fish on a baking pan

5. Spread the paste over the fish

6. Bake in oven for 10 minutes

7. Then turn and broil for 5 minutes

8. Serve hot

Holiday fashion with celebrity stylist Robanne Schulman from Taste & Tenacity: Get ready to put on your best foot forward and be dressed to the nines! It's time for holiday parties. Robanne Schulman and "Good Day Atlanta's" Alyse Eady look at the latest holiday party fashion looks this season including dresses, jumpsuits and lots of sparkle. For more information on Taste & Tenacity click here.

Sugarcoat Nail and Hair Salon shows nail trends for the holiday season: Many people are getting dolled up for the holidays. Nail Artist Annie Ngo gives us tips on the latest trends and designs. For more information on Sugarcoat click here.

Aml Ameen talks his new film "Boxing Day," premiering on Amazon Prime: Aml also directed, wrote and produced. Inspired by his own life, "Boxing Day" follows Melvin (Ameen), a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancee to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test as she discovers the world her fiancée has left behind. "Boxing Day" premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday. Click here to watch the trailer.

Bren Herrera talks about the history of eggnog, and how people around the world make it: Eggnog! Either you like it, or you don't. Bren Herrera gives us the history of the festive drink, and different ways to prepare it. For the recipe click here. Keep up with Bren on social media @BrenHerrera

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.