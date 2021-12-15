Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 15, 2021

The Atlanta Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing and viewers can donate new, unwrapped toys at local Publix store: For more information click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Three productive and fun things to do during the winter break with Maria More from Majic 107.5: For more information on Maria More click here.

1) Learn a New Skill (explore something that interests/excites you),

2) Write out a family "Bucket List" (travel, experiences, goals),

3) Review your holiday spending (not as fun but definitely productive)

Atlanta photographer, Alice Park joins us with tips on creating your own holiday backdrop for a festive gathering:

Advertisement

As families and friends gather over the holidays, it is a great time to capture photos to remember the moment. To take those pictures to the next level, expert child photographer Alice Park joins us with how to make your own holiday backdrop using items you already have on hand. For more information on child photographer Alice Park click here.