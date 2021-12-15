Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 15, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Donations still need for Toys for Tots campaign

Believe it or not, Christmas Eve is getting closer, but there's still time to make a big difference for a local child this holiday.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing and viewers can donate new, unwrapped toys at local Publix store: For more information click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Kit-Kat is a sweet girl who is shy at first but warms up when she feels comfortable. She loves kids and would do great in a home with young children.

Ways to make the most of your winter break

As the year winds down, it can be a good opportunity to try something new, fun, and productive. Radio host Maria More offers some productive things to do on your winter break.

1) Learn a New Skill (explore something that interests/excites you),

2) Write out a family "Bucket List" (travel, experiences, goals),

3) Review your holiday spending (not as fun but definitely productive)

Make your own holiday photo backdrop with things around the house

As families and friends gather over the holidays, it is a great time to take photos to remember the moment. Expert child photographer Alice Park shares her tips on how to make fun holiday backdrops to take your pictures to the next level.

