Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 15, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 15, 2025:

‘Tech The Halls’ in Conyers: The Rockdale County-based for-profit electronic waste disposal employment program is hosting a "Tech the Halls" E-Waste Drive this week, asking community members to stop by their Conyers facility and drop off old electronics.

Tips from FBI to avoid holiday scams: As the holiday season is upon us, we are looking at the most common scams and frauds we see this time of year and providing tips on how to avoid them.

Health headlines with Dr. Winawer: The CDC's new report shows a decline in emergency room visits in children who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Winawer has the latest information.

Colette Fehr gives tips on when holidays don't go as planned: The "perfect" holiday rarely exists. Colette explains how to let go of unrealistic expectations and enjoy what’s real.

DIY holiday projects from 'The Effortless Girl': Julie Loven has a desire to challenge herself to find accessible, unique lifestyle ideas with cost savings in mind. Julie is constantly on the hunt for innovative concepts, projects, and products. Today she shows viewers how to make simple holiday DIY decor, props, etc. Check out her website, here.

Entertainment headlines with DeAsia Robinson: George Clooney may have given up kissing scenes, and there has been a replacement announced in the upcoming Dennis Rodman film. Plus, Khloé Kardashian is speaking out after rude comments were left about Tristian Thompson and his brother. DeAsia Robinson has the details.