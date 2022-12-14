Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 14, 2022

10-year-old Milton pianist releases album of original compositions:

He’s appeared on national television, performed at Carnegie Hall, and released an album of his original piano compositions.

Oh, and did we mention he’s only 10 years old?

We’re talking about incredible piano prodigy William Zhang, of course, whom we first featured back in 2020. Since then, the Milton fifth-grader wrote most of the pieces featured on his album "Original Compositions for Piano: Sonatas and More, 2019-2021." That said, writing music is nothing new for the young artist.

"When I was four, I improvised a piece called ‘Black Night.’ I didn’t know how to improvise properly then. So, it was sort of just very basic," says Zhang.

Of course, the pieces on his new album are anything but basic. The three-part "Piano Sonata No. 2 in G minor" evokes the emotions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen through the eyes (or, goggles) of an 8-year-old.

"The first few months in the pandemic, we were super-nervous," he says. "We only went to the grocery store once — the Kroger — and I wore swimming goggles!"

The maturity in his music makes it easy to forget that William Zhang is still just a kid; he loves building with LEGO bricks and playing Minecraft, and drew the pictures of famous composers which line his practice room. But unlike other elementary schoolers, William has also performed at Carnegie Hall. It was back in 2019, and the performer says it all went by in a blur.

"I do remember one snapshot that I was playing there, but I remember at backstage, because after me there were other people playing," the pianist remembers. "I really enjoyed their performances because I sort of conducted."

Play-conducting backstage or playing piano onstage, it’s increasingly clear that William Zhang is becoming something of a Mozart for the modern age. To hear more of William’s music, click here.

Dustin Ross talks Revolt TV show 'Bet on Black':

"Bet Yoon Black" features innovative business ideas presented by Black business owners in the hopes of securing a grand prize of $200,000 in funding. The pitch show allows a unique opportunity for participants to receive full capital without Target seeking any stake or equity in the businesses. The continuation of this series further carries out REVOLT's commitment to providing opportunity and access for today's leading Black change-makers to make impacts within their communities. The show airs every Monday at 9:30 p.m. with host Dustin Ross alongside an exciting panel of trailblazing judges such as Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, LeToya Luckett, Ron Brown, the vice president of community impact at Target as well as Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT.

Eva Marcille talks about the second half of "All The Queens Men": Season two will return Thursday, Jan. 12. Marcille is also starring in "A New Diva’s Christmas Carol" from MTV Entertainment Studios alongside Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B. The film centers on a mean-spirited singer named Aphrodite who becomes a judge on a reality show and is visited by three spirits who take her on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk. The made for TV movie will premiere on VH1 on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. In addition to the movie, "All The Queens Men" will return to let fans enjoy their guilty pleasure just in time for the holidays.

Laurie Schacht of the Toy Insider gives stocking stuffer ideas for the kids this Christmas: Sometimes the best gifts come in small packages (perfect for stockings!) and with affordable price tags for your wallet. They are small in size but big on fun. For more on the items featured in this segment click here.