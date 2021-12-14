Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 14, 2021

Savoy Automobile Museum showcases classic cars in Cartersville

The highly-anticipated Savoy Automobile Museum is finally open in Cartersville, featuring an incredible collection inside that traces the history of the automobile around the world.

Cartersville is already home to some world-class institutions including the Tellus Science Museum and the Booth Western Art Museum, both of which attract global audiences and feature one-of-a-kind collections inside. Now, there’s another one to add to the list — and for those who love automobiles, it’s a can’t-miss North Georgia attraction.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got its first look inside the Savoy Automobile Museum, which just opened last week in Cartersville right off of Interstate 75. Operated by the nonprofit Georgia Museums, Inc. — which also operates the Bartow History Museum along with the Booth and Tellus — the new museum sits on more than 30 acres and features a lineup of exhibits dedicated to the fascinating history of the automobile and its place in cultures around the world. 

There are four galleries inside the museum; three are rotating galleries, which means exhibits will be regularly changed out, and one will display the museum’s permanent collection of gifted automobiles. 

Current exhibits include "The Great American Classics" in Gallery A, "Woodies" (dedicated to classic station wagon woodies) in Gallery B, and "Orphans" (showcasing rare vehicles from "lost" car manufacturers) in Gallery C. Visitors can also check out "American Racing," which presents donated and loaned race cars.

The Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, and current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. General admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information on visiting the museum, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this exciting new attraction!

Chef Nealy Fischer shares a twist of macaroni and cheese

Chef Nealy Fischer is adding a little spin on a fan favorite by making a mix between a mac and cheese and a baked ziti.

Ally Lynn on Drake's Grammy decision

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held next month, but Drake has made it clear that he won't be there and doesn't want to be considered for any awards. Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn joins Good Day with more of the rapper's decision.

Festive hair looks for the holidays

From up-do's to extensions, there's a lot of hairstyles you can rock for those holiday parties. Good Day's Sharon Lawson heads to Sugarcoat Beauty at Phipps Plaza to take a look at some of the looks that would be great for your get-together.

Singer Chrisette Michele stars in VH1's 'Miracle Across 125th Street'

VH1's new holiday movie follows a Harlem rapper who wants to confront his past on Christmas Eve by returning to his family's church. Grammy Award-winning singer Chrisette Michele is making her movie debut in the film, and she joins Good Day to talk about acting.

Pets of the Day from Furkids

Nash is an adult husky mix who needs and fenced-in yard and is OK with cats and kids. Levi is a domestic shorthair who loves to be petted and is fearless with a 'leader' purrsonality.

