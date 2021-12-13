Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 13, 2021

Hawks-themed fashion helps empower local women:

With an electric run to the Eastern Conference finals last season and the recent honoring of Trae Young as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Atlanta Hawks know how to make success look easy on the court. But dressing for success off the court can be a challenge, something the team’s women’s auxiliary group is helping to change through its support of nonprofit organization Dress for Success Atlanta.

Monday morning, the Lady Hawks — made up of wives, partners and mothers of the basketball team’s players, staffers and management — presented a check for $20,000 to Dress for Success Atlanta. The money was raised through sales of a capsule retail collection launched by the Lady Hawks and sold exclusively at the West Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena, along with a matching donation from The Tony Ressler Jami Gertz Family Foundation, which doubled the initial $10,000 donation.

The collection, which sold out within days, is just the latest partnership between the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta, which seeks to help women achieve economic independence in various ways, including providing professional attire and development tools.

The Lady Hawks work with various partners to support women and youth here in Atlanta, including Covenant House Georgia and Atlanta Public Schools. The group’s initiatives include EmpowHER, a three-part series of after school programming designed for teenage girls, and honoring "SHEroes" during Women’s History Month.

This morning’s big check presentation took place live on Good Day Atlanta; to check it out, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on the Lady Hawks and the ways in which the group works to make a difference for area youth and women.

Legendary soprano Sarah Brightman performs in Atlanta:

With her bell-like soprano, Broadway diva and Grammy Award nominee Sarah Brightman seems made to sing Christmas music. And after staging a hugely successful livestream concert last year titled "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony," the singer is taking the show on the road this holiday season.

Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony Tour takes over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Monday, Dec. 13, featuring the singer backed by an orchestra and choir and delivering songs of the season. Brightman is no stranger to Christmas music; the artist released her first Christmas album back in 2008, titled "A Winter Symphony," which featured her versions of songs including "I Believe in Father Christmas," "Ave Maria," and "Silent Night."

Brightman shot to stardom here in the United States when she made her Broadway debut as the original "Christine Daaé" in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster musical "The Phantom of the Opera" (a role written for her and which she’d earlier originated in the West End). She went on to forge a monumentally successful career as a classical crossover artist, releasing bestselling albums including "Time To Say Goodbye" and "La Luna." Her 1996 single "Time To Say Goodbye" (a duet with Andrea Bocelli) topped charts around the world and is one of the biggest-selling singles in history.

Brightman’s show at the Fox Theatre starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening one hour earlier. Tickets start at $65 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

We got the chance to catch up with the legendary singer ahead of her stop in Atlanta — click the video player in this article to check it out!

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or Emory School of Medicine follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Amanda Wilbanks gives a Southern Baked pie recipe: It's the holiday season, and that means it's time for sweet treats. Amanda Wilbanks gives her Southern Baked Pecan pie recipe. Click here for more information.

Sharon Schweitzer gives advice on how to tip for the holidays: If you're wondering who to tip and how much, Sharon Schweitzer has you covered. Keep up with Sharon here.

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment news: Follow Christal Jordan on Instagram @EnchantedPr

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.