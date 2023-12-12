Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 12, 2023

Emma Stone, co-stars talk "outrageous" new film "Poor Things": When the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this week, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed "Poor Things" was richly rewarded with seven nominations. And it’s a safe bet that the film will be similarly honored when Academy Award nominations follow next month.

Along with Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Best Director, the film scored Golden Globe nominations for actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

Stone delivers a striking characterization as Bella Baxter, a dead woman brought back to life using her own unborn baby’s brain — and the film follows her globe-spanning journey toward self-discovery.

Dafoe plays the doctor who resurrects Bella, and Ruffalo takes on what he calls a "free and raunchy and naughty and outrageous" role as the man who whisks Bella away from her home. Also along for the ride is comedian and actor Ramy Youssef, as a student who falls in love with Bella and plans to marry her.

Thanks to Searchlight Pictures, we recently had the chance to catch up with all four stars — click the video players in this article to watch our interviews. "Poor Things" is playing exclusively in theaters now.

Q Parker and Amazon return for the 11th annual "Caroling with Q Parker and Friends": This holiday event is curated to spread joy and holiday cheer to Atlanta seniors at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Atlanta's seniors will enjoy a holiday dinner and live entertainment featuring artists such as Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green, Musiq Soulchild, Montel Jordan, Wingo from Jagged Edge and more.

Marlon Wayans talks about an upcoming show at Coca-Cola Roxy on New Year's Eve: Marlon Wayans recently filmed a new comedy special "Good Grief" which comes in the spring of 2024. He most recently co-starred in the Amazon Studios film "Air" which is getting a lot of buzz this awards season. Directed and starring Ben Affleck, the film opened on April 5 and co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Justin Bateman. The film follows the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. Wayans plays George Raveling, the trailblazing college basketball coach. Get your tickets for the New Year's Eve show here.

Alan Kim & Brice Gonzalez talk new "Paw Patrol" movie: "The Mighty Movie" follows the beloved pups as they take on new adventures with all-new superpowers and prove that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference! Find out what it’s like to be part of this massive hit franchise with young actors Alan Kim and Brice Gonzalez, who voice breakout Junior Patrollers in the new film. Kim, 11, got his start at age 7 in the award-winning film Minari and won the 2021 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his role as a first generation Korean-American living in rural Arkansas. Brice Gonzalez, 7, has starred for two seasons on the hit television series "Lopez vs. Lopez" and also appears in the inspiring true story "Flaming Hot," which marks the feature film directorial debut of Eva Longoria. Click here to watch the trailer.

Oreatha's at The Point executive chef Christian "Lucke" Bell and Owner Chef Deborah VanTrece: Oreatha's at The Point was voted No. 4 of Yelp's Top 25 Best New Restaurants of 2023. This inaugural list highlights full-service restaurants that have opened from Jan. 1, 2022, to August 7, 2023, and feature a geographically diverse mix of celebrated restaurants across 14 states.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Ciara welcomed her baby girl into the world. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn tells us the details.