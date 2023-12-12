Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 12, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Emma Stone on creating 'Poor Things'' Bella

Emma Stone collaborated with famed director Yorgos Lanthimos on the new film 'Poor Things,' where she plays a woman brought back to life using her own baby's brain. The actress talks to Paul Milliken about her time making the film.

ATLANTA - Emma Stone, co-stars talk "outrageous" new film "Poor Things": When the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this week, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed "Poor Things" was richly rewarded with seven nominations. And it’s a safe bet that the film will be similarly honored when Academy Award nominations follow next month.

Along with Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Best Director, the film scored Golden Globe nominations for actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. 

Stone delivers a striking characterization as Bella Baxter, a dead woman brought back to life using her own unborn baby’s brain — and the film follows her globe-spanning journey toward self-discovery. 

Dafoe plays the doctor who resurrects Bella, and Ruffalo takes on what he calls a "free and raunchy and naughty and outrageous" role as the man who whisks Bella away from her home. Also along for the ride is comedian and actor Ramy Youssef, as a student who falls in love with Bella and plans to marry her.

Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Rami Youssef on 'Poor Things'

In 'Poor Things,' Willem Dafoe plays the doctor who resurrects Emma Stone's character, and Ruffalo takes on what he calls a ''free and raunchy and naughty and outrageous'' role as the man who whisks her away from her home.

Thanks to Searchlight Pictures, we recently had the chance to catch up with all four stars — click the video players in this article to watch our interviews. "Poor Things" is playing exclusively in theaters now.

Q Parker brings holiday cheer with caroling

Q Parker and Amazon are returning for the 11th annual Caroling with Q Parker and Friends holiday event curated to spread joy and cheer to Atlanta seniors. The singer sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about how he started the event and who will be performing this year.

Q Parker and Amazon return for the 11th annual "Caroling with Q Parker and Friends": This holiday event is curated to spread joy and holiday cheer to Atlanta seniors at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Atlanta's seniors will enjoy a holiday dinner and live entertainment featuring artists such as Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green, Musiq Soulchild, Montel Jordan, Wingo from Jagged Edge and more.

Marlon Wayans brings laughs on New Year's Eve

There's no better way to close out the year and begin a new one than with the hilarious Marlon Wayans. The comedian and actor will be hitting the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy, and he chatted with Alyse Eady about his year, his stop in Atlanta, and a lot more.

Marlon Wayans talks about an upcoming show at Coca-Cola Roxy on New Year's Eve: Marlon Wayans recently filmed a new comedy special "Good Grief" which comes in the spring of 2024. He most recently co-starred in the Amazon Studios film "Air" which is getting a lot of buzz this awards season. Directed and starring Ben Affleck, the film opened on April 5 and co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Justin Bateman. The film follows the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. Wayans plays George Raveling, the trailblazing college basketball coach. Get your tickets for the New Year's Eve show here.

Alan Kim and Brice Gonzalez talk 'Paw Patrol'

'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is coming to Blue-ray and DVD just in time for the holiday. Alan Kim and Brice Gonzalez voice two of the Junior Patrollers in the film, and they talked with Natalie McCann about being part of the 'Paw Patrol' team.

Alan Kim & Brice Gonzalez talk new "Paw Patrol" movie: "The Mighty Movie" follows the beloved pups as they take on new adventures with all-new superpowers and prove that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference! Find out what it’s like to be part of this massive hit franchise with young actors Alan Kim and Brice Gonzalez, who voice breakout Junior Patrollers in the new film. Kim, 11, got his start at age 7 in the award-winning film Minari and won the 2021 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his role as a first generation Korean-American living in rural Arkansas. Brice Gonzalez, 7, has starred for two seasons on the hit television series "Lopez vs. Lopez" and also appears in the inspiring true story "Flaming Hot," which marks the feature film directorial debut of Eva Longoria. Click here to watch the trailer. 

The motherly love of Oretha's at the Point

Atlanta's Oretha's at the Point has been quickly gaining fans with its food that nourishes the body and the soul, but now it's gained national recognition as one of Yelp's best new restaurants of 2023. Executive chef Christian ''Lucke'' Bell and owner and chef Deborah VanTrece visited the Good Day Kitchen to show Sharon Lawson some of the delicious dishes.

Oreatha's at The Point executive chef Christian "Lucke" Bell and Owner Chef Deborah VanTrece: Oreatha's at The Point was voted No. 4 of Yelp's Top 25 Best New Restaurants of 2023. This inaugural list highlights full-service restaurants that have opened from Jan. 1, 2022, to August 7, 2023, and feature a geographically diverse mix of celebrated restaurants across 14 states.

Ciera and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Singer Ciera welcomed a baby boy yesterday. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn joined Joanne Feldman with more on the growing family.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Ciara welcomed her baby girl into the world. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn tells us the details. 