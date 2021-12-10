Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 10, 2021

Familiar faces featured in Atlanta Dance Theatre’s "The Nutcracker":

Clara. Drosselmeyer. The Meteorologist. The Feature Reporter.

Those are the characters found onstage in the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," right? Well, they are now!

Atlanta Dance Theatre is once again presenting its full-length production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend, with two shows on Saturday, Dec. 11 and one show on Sunday, Dec. 12. Choreographed by Atlanta Dance Theatre Artistic Director Shelley Grames and set to the iconic score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production is being staged at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and will feature dancers from the pre-professional company along with guest artists.

And that’s where a few of those "new" characters come in! Good Day Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman continues her long association with Atlanta Dance Theatre by taking on the role of Clara’s mother in this year’s production, and feature reporter Paul Milliken (yes, the guy writing this article) plays Clara’s father. Both have been rehearsing for several weeks for the trio of performances, which start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell, and tickets for the shows range from $24.50 to $32.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here. And click the video player in this article for a preview of the shows!

Rudy Currence releases a new Christmas single just in time for the holidays:

"Christmas Pick Me Up."ft. Raheem Devaughn is out on all streaming platforms today. Rude Currence tells us the inspiration behind the track, and talks about other things he's had happening this year. You can follow Rudy on IG @RudyCurrence and listen to his new single here.

Mandy Graham Owner of SparkleBerry INK gives holiday DIY decorating tips:

Mandy is a self-taught graphic designer and former stay-at home mom. She showed viewers how to make their own DIY ornament in celebration of the Braves' World Series win! SparkleBerry is a printing company specializing in printing original artwork onto patterned craft vinyl and paper with two retail locations in Georgia as well as a robust online store with over 3000 pattern options. For more information on the company click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on holiday decorating with flowers you have at home already: Visit your nearby Pike Nurseries for tips and more. Click here to find the closest location near you.

Radio host Darlene McCoy talks gearing up for the new year: Many of us set out to accomplish great things this year! Some missions were accomplished, some curveballs were thrown your way. Darlene gives tips on how to handle this. You can keep up with Darlene weeknights from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m. on Praise 102.5