Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 1, 2021

Atlanta's Toys For Tots is officially underway. And once again, FOX 5 Atlanta is a proud partner in the effort to collect new unwrapped toys for local children. Donating is easier than ever this year, with options to drop off toys at collection sites. Paul Milliken was live at the Toys For Tots warehouse in Marietta with more information.

Crooner Michael Bublé celebrates a decade of "Christmas:"

If it seems like the voice of Michael Bublé is ubiquitous during the holiday season, that’s because it is. The Grammy-winning crooner can be heard coming out of speakers from airports to shopping malls to grocery stores this time of year — which is why it’s a little surprising to realize he’s only released one Christmas album in his career.

"That’s it, man! That’s it," he laughs.

But what an album it is. Ten years ago, Michael Bublé released "Christmas," which rocketed faster than Santa’s sleigh straight to number one on the music charts.

"I remember sitting in the studio with David Foster, and a friend of mine had come to visit," says Bublé about the creation of the album. "And he said, ‘Oh, you’re making a Christmas record.’ And I remember, I said, ‘No, I’m not making a Christmas record. I’m making THE Christmas record.’ And he said, like, ‘OK, Mr. Ego Man.’"

But he did it. "Christmas" has sold millions of albums worldwide, and the singer’s version of "It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" returns to the charts every year. It’s so popular, in fact, that the artist just released a new video for the song on Facebook last month.

"When I wrote the concept for the video, I wanted it to talk about our journey through time and the sentimentality of this holiday, and the people that we’ve loved and lost. And at the same time, I really wanted to make sure that it had that sense of inclusivity without being that cringy politically correct thing, you know what I mean?"

The video may be a Christmas gift to fans, but the singer-songwriter isn’t going without this holiday. His long-running association with bubly sparkling water has finally resulted in Bublé’s own limited-edition holiday flavor, called merry berry bublé.

"None of those Grammys, none of them compare to the fact that after all these years of working hand-in-hand with bubly, they have finally given me my own can. And at a perfect time!"

And fans who want to try out merry berry bublé can get a chance now through Dec. 8. bubly is hosting a contest in which fans can enter for a chance to win their very own cans by sharing something they did this year that was "naughty or nice," and following and tagging @bublywater and using #merryberrysweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram.

Michael Bublé is also marking the anniversary of "Christmas" by releasing a 10th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set

Real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk two new Hallmark Original Movies:

Kimberly and Ashley have teamed up to executive produce two all-new original movies, "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "Sister Swap: Christmas in the City," premiering during Hallmark Channel’s beloved, annual programming event, "Countdown to Christmas." You can catch "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" on Sunday, Dec. 5, and "Sister Swap: Christmas in the City" one week later on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Ana Isabelle talks her role in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story": Ana Isabelle will portray Rosalia, one of the main sharks. "West Side Story" the musical was first presented in 1957, and now the film adaption will premiere in theaters on Dec. 10.

Mo Quick joins us from Hot 107.9 with more on the latest Gucci family reaction to the "House of Gucci" movie:

Pet of day viewer information from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:

Andre Dickens is the new mayor-elect of Atlanta: He joins us live with the latest on his election win.