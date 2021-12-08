Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 8, 2021

Celebrate season of giving with Toys for Tots
FOX 5 is a proud partner in Toys for Tot's toy collection effort this year and it's easier than ever to give a donation to a child in need. Paul Milliken visited the Toys for Tots Marietta warehouse to talk more about the holiday campaign.
The Atlanta Toys for Tots is in full swing and toy collections have started at Atlanta Publix stores: For more information click here.
Tina and Teddy Campbell on their first holiday release
He is the legendary drummer who played in the house band for 'American Idol' and she's a Grammy-nominated Gospel artists. Together, Teddy and Tina Campbell are music's inspirational power couple, and they just released their first holiday album, 'A Married Christmas.'
Teddy and Tina Campbell joined us to talk about their new holiday release "A Married Christmas:" For more information follow them on Instagram @teddyandtina.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Despite her name, Minnie has a big personality. She's also a big couch potato and loves to snuggle.
Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.
Author Jeff Kinney on new 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' animated movie
The best-selling series 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' is coming to life on Disney Plus. Author Jeff Kinney joins Good Day to talk about the books and the seeing his characters done in 3-D animation.
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: comes to life in a new animated adventure: Author Jeff Kinney joins us to talk about the best-selling series. For more information on Kinney or "Diary of a Whimpy Kid" click here.
Tammy Stokes' easy leg workouts for the holidays
If you're looking to get fit over the holidays there's a couple exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home. Body designer Tammy Stokes walks through the workouts that you can add to your regular routine.
Celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes joins us to talk about how to your legs in shape: For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast workout click here.