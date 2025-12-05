Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 5, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 2:16pm EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 5, 2025:

Burgers with Buck: Barn Belly Burgers

Barn Belly Burgers in Paulding County is the featured restaurant on this week's Burgers with Buck. They are located on Hiram-Acworth Highway in Dallas.

Biologist Forrest Galante talks about reindeer and more

Wildlife expert and biologist Forrest Galante joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about flying reindeer and more.

Nevo the Mentalist

Nevo the Mentalist joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about how he became a mentalist and where he is currently performing.

Rachel Gauthier talks about home protection during winter

Meteorologist Rachel Gauthier joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about how to protect your home during the winter months.

Pike Nurseries offers wreath advice

Pike Nurseries joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to offer advice about Christmas wreaths.

Griff from Get Up Mornings joins Good Day Atlanta

Griff from Get Up Mornings joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about a variety of topics.

Zoo Atlanta talks about IllumiNights

Sean McLaughlin joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about IllumiNights.

