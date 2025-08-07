Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 7, 2025

Fostering Dogs with Fulton County Animal Services:

Just a few months ago, FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Fulton County Animal Services was facing one of its most severe overcrowding crises to date.

So, in an effort to ease the problem, shelter staffers want to remind the public that fostering makes a huge difference — and doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter (which is managed by LifeLine Animal Project), meeting some of the energetic and adorable dogs inside and learning more about fostering options. Shelter staffers say summer is already a notoriously challenging time for shelters, with an increasing number of intakes — and as we reported in May, the Fulton County shelter had already exceeded its target capacity of 375 animals by more than 73 dogs after a recent court-related intake brought in 24 dogs in a single day.

Staffers say fostering is important for two main reasons. One, it frees up much-needed space; and two, they say spending time in a loving home is important to a pet’s health. That’s why they say they offer a variety of options, including Dog for the Day (allowing people to literally take out one of the dogs for a day of fun) and Weekend Warriors (at least three days with a medium to large-sized dog). Longer-term options include what the shelter calls Fospice, which provides a loving home to a shelter pet with a terminal diagnosis.

While we focused mainly on dogs this morning — including visiting with local foster mom Jessica Erwin and seeing first-hand how the experience impacts her family — there are long-term and short-term foster options for both dogs and cats. To learn more about them, click here.

Therapist Mandy Morris talks about high-performing work burnout and gives tools to help: From the pressures at work and home, burnout can hit us from all angles. But what should you do if you start feeling maxed out, and on the brink of crashing out? Therapist Mandy Morris shared some helpful tools to avoid burnout.

Headkrack of Dish Nation has the latest in entertainment headlines: Tom Holland is sharing the behind-the-scenes secrets behind his viral "Lip Sync Battle" performance. He explained why he ended up breaking a promise to fiance Zendaya. Tina Knowles says she loves sharing on social media, but her daughter Beyoncé is not a big fan. Dish Nation's Headcrack dives into those entertainment headlines.

Emma Myers and Joy Sunday star in Netflix’s global sensation "Wednesday": Without her psychic powers, Wednesday Addams has had to spend the first half of season 2 at Nevermore Academy using only her sharp detective skills to try and solve the murder mystery that’s become her new obsession: Who is the hooded Avian controlling the murderous crows, what are they hiding, and how do they figure into a string of outcast deaths dating back decades? Well, episode 4 provides the answers to some of this season’s most sinister secrets — and much more. The first half of the series is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.

Chadwick Boyd makes Wild Salmon Burgers in advance of this Sunday’s National Wild Alaska Salmon Day: We’re deep into summer, and sometimes you just want to mix things up, especially at the grill. Instead of the usual hot dogs and hamburgers, Chadwick Boyd is here with a wild salmon burger that’s bright, bold and perfect for this weekend’s Alaska Wild Salmon Day. Follow Chadwick on Instagram @ChadwickBoyd. Check out the recipe and instructions below:

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Chill Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 9 minutes + 5 minutes rest

Total Time: Around 45 minutes

Yields: Four burgers (about 7 oz each)

Chadwick’s Checklist

• Ask for skinless fillets. They’ll grind evenly and save time.

• Coarse chop, not paste. Pulse just enough to hold the mixture together.

• Chill if you can. Patties hold their shape better when cold.

• Mayo is the moment. Lime and garlic turn it into something special.

Ingredients

For the Salmon Burgers

1 lb Alaska wild salmon fillet, skin and pin bones removed

⅓ cup finely diced sweet onion

½ cup diced fresh mango

2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño, seeds removed

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 tablespoon white vinegar

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

2½ tablespoons canola oil, divided

For the Cilantro Lime Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1½ teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, grated

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Pinch of fine sea salt

To Serve

4 brioche or potato buns

12 sweet pickle chips (about 3 per burger)

1 cup baby arugula

Instructions

1. Process the salmon.

Cut salmon into chunks. Pulse in a food processor 6–8 times until coarsely chopped.

2. Mix the base.

In a large bowl, combine onion, mango, jalapeño, zest, vinegar, salt, pepper, eggs, and panko. Fold in salmon and mix gently.

3. Form and chill.

Divide into 4 patties. Chill 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

4. Make the mayo.

Stir together all mayo ingredients. Cover and chill.

5. Cook the burgers.

Heat 1½ tablespoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook patties 6 minutes on one side, 3-4 minutes on the other until the center is opaque. Rest 5 minutes. Or, brush the burgers with the oil and grill on medium-high for the same time. Let rest 5 minutes.

6. Toast the buns.

Add remaining oil to the pan and toast buns cut-side down for 2 minutes.

7. Assemble and serve.

Spread mayo on the bottom bun. Add salmon burger, pickles, arugula, and top bun.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Form patties and freeze until solid. Store in a freezer bag for up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge before cooking.