Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 5, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  August 5, 2025 1:25pm EDT
Buckhead wellness center offers AI robotic massages

Featured inside Pravida Health in Buckhead is an AI robotic massage table from Aescape, which the business' founders say is the only one in the state.

ATLANTA - Buckhead wellness center includes AI robotic massage experience: 

There’s a good chance artificial intelligence is already becoming part of your daily work life, but professionals at a new Buckhead wellness center say AI can also be a key part of your daily downtime.

Pravida Health officially opened in Buckhead in late July, with a mission to become what the founders call a "high-performance, medical wellness center." Created by sports medicine physician Dr. Trevor Turner and investor and wellness advocate Melissa M. Proctor, Pravida currently offers services to professional and amateur athletes and "wellness seekers" from the public, ranging from medical imaging to diagnostics to esthetic treatments.

But right now, the most talked-about element inside Pravida Health is the AI robotic massage table from Aescape — which Turner says is the only one in Georgia. And yes, it’s exactly what you think it is: an AI-powered massage experience. Staffers say the massage table allows each session to be customized to the specific client, with targets including everything from basic stress reduction to deep-tissue recovery work.

With AI dominating the headlines these days, we decided to pay Pravida Health a visit on Good Day Atlanta to learn more about how the table works and what the center’s doctors say its benefits include. For more information about Pravida Health, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning there. 

New podcast tackles overcoming grief

The new podcast ''How Do I Do This?'' features honest and unfiltered conversations about what to do when life throws you curveballs. Ryanne Saucier is the host and vice president of Fox Television Station's Legal Affairs, and she sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about coping with big life changes.

Ryanne Saucier launches "How Do I Do This?" podcast with FOX 5:  It's honest and unfiltered conversations about what to do when life throws you curveballs. What do you do, and most importantly, how do you overcome the plot twists to reinvent yourself? Watch the first few episodes here.

In the kitchen with Floga Restaurant

Food is a universal language, and that language is spoken deliciously at Floga in Roswell. Chefs Q. Matisse and J Giles stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share some of their Euro-Mediterranean dishes with Alyse Eady.

Mediterranean restaurant Floga whips up some delicious menu items: Roswell has a new restaurant serving up top Euro-Mediterranean dishes. The culinary minds behind Floga are bringing the blends of flavors to the Good Day kitchen. They join Alyse Eady to prepare their pan-seared sea bass, and more. Make your reservation here.

Falcons preparing for big season kickoff

There are four training camp open practice dates remaining for the Atlanta Falcons, and the team is making sure fans have a great time when they come to cheer on the players.

Shannon Joyner, Atlanta Falcons marketing vice president, talks new season, themes, and what fans can expect: There are only a few more opportunities for fans to see the Falcons in action during training camp. Weather permitting -that's tomorrow and Aug. 11 to 13. But when the season starts, there are plenty of things for fans to look forward to.  Shannon Joyner, the Falcons' vice president of marketing, has the details. 

Entertainment news breakdown with Brenda Alexander

Excitement is buzzing over the new 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel, but fans are worried that photo leaks are killing the element of surprise. Entertainment journalist Brenda Alexander joined Joanne Feldman with the latest headlines.

Brenda Alexander talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Rod Stewart shared an AI tribute of Ozzy Osbourne with other late musicians, and the "Devil Wears Prada" behind-the-scenes footage has been popping up all over the web. Brenda Alexander has all the details.

Meet Ferb: Our Pet of the Day

Ferb and his brother Phineas are a pair of cute puppies looking for a forever home with an owner who will give them a lot of love.

