Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 31, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Duluth Wildcats named Team of the Week

That roaring you hear from Duluth is the Wildcats celebrating a record of 2 and 0 so far this season. Now they've got another thing to cheer about after they were named our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Atlanta - High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Duluth High School Wildcats: Duluth is 2-0 for the first time since 2011. They won in double overtime last Friday. They also got a pregame pep talk from Duluth alum and Heisman winner George Rogers before this last game. The Wildcats have a bye week this week, but will return to the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8 at Chamblee.

Georgia Tech, Louisville face off in Atlanta

College football is back and Georgia Tech is kicking the season off against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Classic. Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan sits down with Alyse Eady to preview the match-up.

Gary Stokan previews Friday's Kickoff Classic game between Georgia Tech and Louisville: Fans will have an afternoon filled with free activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before attending this year’s Aflac Kickoff Game between Louisville vs. Georgia Tech. The game is this Saturday and kick off is at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the game click here.

Best friends look for love on new MTV show

On MTV's new show 'The Love Experiment,' three best friends surf an interactive dating app looking for Mr. Right. Paige, Marcia, and Tamara sat down with Sharon Lawson to talk about the series, their searches for love, and much more.

Marz, Paige and Tamara talk MTV's "The Love Experiement": Three BFFs browse profiles of eligible bachelors in The Hall, an IRL dating app, and their chemistry and compatibility get tested in a series of dates, competitions, and eliminations. "The Love Experiment" airs Tuesday's at 10 p.m. Click here for a sneak peek. 

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream opens Grant Park shop

The popular Nebraska ice cream shop is brining its sweet treats to the South with a new location in Grant Park. Founder Trishonna Helm talks with Natalie McCann about starting the business and shows her how to make rolled ice cream.

Trishonna Helm, the CEO and Founder of Mixins, talks new location and milestone anniversary: As Mixins celebrates its remarkable five-year anniversary, Helm is proud to announce the grand opening of a new mixing location in Atlanta. The expansion signifies Mixins' influence on the ice cream industry. It highlights Trishonna's journey from an aspiring entrepreneur to a role model for others seeking to realize their dreams. Learn more about Mixins here.

Skye Estroff's apple season picks

We're heading into peak apple season and there are so many different ways around the metro Atlanta area to enjoy them. Food expert Skye Estroff joins Joanne Feldman with her top ways to go all out with apples.

Skye Estroff goes all out with apples: Food enthusiast Skye Estroff gives us some of the best location to get apples this season. Check out the list below and follow Skye on instagram @Skye.Estroff