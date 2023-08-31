Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 31, 2023

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Duluth High School Wildcats: Duluth is 2-0 for the first time since 2011. They won in double overtime last Friday. They also got a pregame pep talk from Duluth alum and Heisman winner George Rogers before this last game. The Wildcats have a bye week this week, but will return to the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8 at Chamblee.

Gary Stokan previews Friday's Kickoff Classic game between Georgia Tech and Louisville: Fans will have an afternoon filled with free activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before attending this year’s Aflac Kickoff Game between Louisville vs. Georgia Tech. The game is this Saturday and kick off is at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the game click here.

Marz, Paige and Tamara talk MTV's "The Love Experiement": Three BFFs browse profiles of eligible bachelors in The Hall, an IRL dating app, and their chemistry and compatibility get tested in a series of dates, competitions, and eliminations. "The Love Experiment" airs Tuesday's at 10 p.m. Click here for a sneak peek.

Trishonna Helm, the CEO and Founder of Mixins, talks new location and milestone anniversary: As Mixins celebrates its remarkable five-year anniversary, Helm is proud to announce the grand opening of a new mixing location in Atlanta. The expansion signifies Mixins' influence on the ice cream industry. It highlights Trishonna's journey from an aspiring entrepreneur to a role model for others seeking to realize their dreams. Learn more about Mixins here.

Skye Estroff goes all out with apples: Food enthusiast Skye Estroff gives us some of the best location to get apples this season. Check out the list below and follow Skye on instagram @Skye.Estroff