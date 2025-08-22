Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 22, 2025

Cubanos ATL for National Cuban Sandwich Day:

The ingredients are simple: mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, ham, roasted pork, and Cuban bread.

But when they’re all put together and pressed, they become a sandwich so good, it gets a day all its own.

Tomorrow — Saturday, Aug. 23 — is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and there’s no place we’d rather celebrate than Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs! We first featured the business back in October 2020, when founder Ozzy Llanes welcomed Good Day Atlanta to his unique "tiny house" structure on Roswell Road; during that visit, he made it clear that Cubanos ATL would be known for two things: "Cuban sandwiches and Cuban coffee."

Five years later, Llanes and his team are still satisfying loyal customers with a delicious selection of Cuban sandwiches, including the El Miami (with the classic ingredients), the El Tampa (which adds salami), and the Media Noche (served on a sweet bread). The menu also includes breakfast items (we recommend the Cuban toast!), coffee drinks, and a caramel flan. And on Saturday, Llanes and his team are offering a special deal: buy any two Cuban sandwiches, get the third free (from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with Ozzy Llanes getting an early start on the National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrations, along with reflecting on the business owner’s connection to the food he shares with Atlanta.

Riz Ahmed and Lily James talk "Relay":

Academy Award-winner Riz Ahmed does a lot of typing in his latest film, the tense thriller "Relay." And when we asked the actor about his average WPM (that’s words per minute, of course), he answered with a question of his own.

"Are you suggesting that my typing didn’t look real?"

Not at all, sir. Not at all.

Ahmed plays a super-secretive "fixer" in the film, a kind of middleman who brokers deals between corrupt corporations and would-be whistleblowers. Maintaining secrecy means the character uses a telecommunications relay service in which his typed communication is read over the phone by a third party.

"I’m going to be really honest with you, okay? I’m a one-finger typer. I’m out here like Granddad, hammering the keyboard," Ahmed said. "I was so bad that [director David Mackenzie] actually said, ‘I really need you to take a touch-typing course.’"

Co-star Lily James didn’t need to type her dialogue, but she does spend a lot of screen time with a phone pressed to her ear — which presented its own set of challenges.

"I actually requested and wanted to have someone really speaking on the phone, because it’s so key," says James. "The problem was, then, there were some issues with the mic. The mic would pick up the voice of the person on the phone."

"Relay" also stars Sam Worthington and Willa Fitzgerald, and was filmed on-location in and around New York. It’s out in theaters nationwide today from Bleecker Street.

Burgers With Buck celebrates the PGA Tour Championship: It's round two of the tour championship, and Burgers with Buck is here to tell you where to go at East Lake Golf Club to enjoy a delicious burger. Find out if he gave it a thumbs up.

Grand Tasting Alpharetta: You can experience some of metro Atlanta's top restaurants at Grand Tasting Alpharetta. For one night only, explore more than 20 of Alpharetta’s most talked-about restaurants under one roof. Discover your next favorite cocktail and destination date night spot. Meet local celebrities and rising-star chefs, all while supporting Alpharetta’s thriving restaurant scene. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cupid The Line Dance King discusses his career and teaches Alex the new line dance, "The Cookout.": The man behind the "Cupid Shuffle" has a new dance. Cupid himself stopped by the Good Day Atlanta studio to show Alex Whittler "The Cookout" line dance featuring Bun B and Paul Wall. Watch the video here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on gardening basics: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.