Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 20, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 20, 2026 1:26 PM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 1:26 PM EDT
Chris Tucker talks comedy tour & celebrity golf tournament
Chris Tucker talks comedy tour & celebrity golf tournament

Chris Tucker talks comedy tour & celebrity golf tournament

This Saturday all proceeds from the comedy show will benefit the foundation. On Monday he'll hold his annual celebrity golf tournament. For ticket information, visit ChrisTuckerFoundation.org

ATLANTA - Chris Tucker talks about his event benefiting his Chris Tucker Foundation:  The Chris Tucker Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing help to those who are less fortunate. They offer a variety of charitable services for children and homeless people, working with celebrities and various businesses to achieve greatness for communities.  This Saturday there will be a comedy show where all proceeds will benefit the foundation, and on Monday he'll hold his annual celebrity golf tournament. For ticket information, click here. 

Co-Host of Side Dish, Headkrack with the latest in entertainment headlines
Co-Host of Side Dish, Headkrack with the latest in entertainment headlines

Co-Host of Side Dish, Headkrack with the latest in entertainment headlines

Scammers are targeting celebrity podcasts in a new elaborate ruse. Plus Cosmopolitan has a new trend with some funny candidates. 

Co-Host of Side Dish Headkrack with the latest in entertainment headlines: Scammers are targeting celebrity podcasts in a new elaborate ruse.  Simba, Mr. Clean and Tim Allen as 'Santa Claus' are just some of the crushes topping the list in cosmopolitan's 'hear me out' trend. 

Melanie Preston has tips for parents and students to help maximize the college experience
Melanie Preston has tips for parents and students to help maximize the college experience

Melanie Preston has tips for parents and students to help maximize the college experience

Melanie has some tips for parents and students that can help make that transition smoother.

Melanie Preston has tips for parents and students to help maximize the college experience: College is about much more than earning a degree. It’s also one of the first major transitions into adulthood — and both students and parents have to learn how to navigate that shift differently. Melanie has some tips for parents and students that can help make that transition smoother. Follow her @theofficial_melpreston

Lego Fan Event coming to Duluth this weekend
Lego Fan Event coming to Duluth this weekend

Lego Fan Event coming to Duluth this weekend

Join thousands of LEGO enthusiasts at the Brick Fan Event, A LEGO Fan Expo happening this weekend

Niki Loheit from LEGO Masters Season 5 looks ahead to the Brick Fan event in Duluth: Join thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts for two action-packed days filled with creativity, exploration, and fun at Brick Fan Event - A LEGO® Fan Expo! This family-friendly event is perfect for LEGO® fans of all ages. She'll  bring a Lego display ahead of Brick Fan Event, Duluth's largest interactive LEGO® fan event. It is returning to the Gas South Convention Center on August 22–23, 2026

Grammy Winning Country Duo Dan + Shay stopping in Alpharetta for their tour
Grammy Winning Country Duo Dan + Shay stopping in Alpharetta for their tour

Grammy Winning Country Duo Dan + Shay stopping in Alpharetta for their tour

The tour will kick off Friday Sept. 11, with a stop in Alpharetta on Oct. 15. Their new album releases tomorrow. 

Grammy Winning Country Duo Dan + Shay stopping in Alpharetta for their tour:  3x GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay will be traveling all across North America with The Young Tour in support of their forthcoming studio album, Young, arriving  tomorrow, August 21. The tour has 26 dates and will kick off Friday Sept. 11, with a stop in Alpharetta on Oct. 15. Purchase your tickets here. 

The Capital Grille's curated wine dinner menu
The Capital Grille's curated wine dinner menu

The Capital Grille's curated wine dinner menu

It's described as a thoughtfully composed menu, with exquisite pairings of each featured Duckhorn Portfolio wine included. 

Danielle Crawley with The Capital Grille: The Capital Grille's curated wine dinner menu allows you to elevate your experience with a thoughtfully composed menu, with exquisite pairings of each featured Duckhorn Portfolio wine included. Purchase your ticket here. 

Pet of the day: Hopscotch
Pet of the day: Hopscotch

Pet of the day: Hopscotch

Paws Atlanta is waiving adoption fees for this pup. For more information visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Hopscotch

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta