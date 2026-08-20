Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 20, 2026

Chris Tucker talks about his event benefiting his Chris Tucker Foundation: The Chris Tucker Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing help to those who are less fortunate. They offer a variety of charitable services for children and homeless people, working with celebrities and various businesses to achieve greatness for communities. This Saturday there will be a comedy show where all proceeds will benefit the foundation, and on Monday he'll hold his annual celebrity golf tournament. For ticket information, click here.

Co-Host of Side Dish Headkrack with the latest in entertainment headlines: Scammers are targeting celebrity podcasts in a new elaborate ruse. Simba, Mr. Clean and Tim Allen as 'Santa Claus' are just some of the crushes topping the list in cosmopolitan's 'hear me out' trend.

Melanie Preston has tips for parents and students to help maximize the college experience: College is about much more than earning a degree. It’s also one of the first major transitions into adulthood — and both students and parents have to learn how to navigate that shift differently. Melanie has some tips for parents and students that can help make that transition smoother. Follow her @theofficial_melpreston

Niki Loheit from LEGO Masters Season 5 looks ahead to the Brick Fan event in Duluth: Join thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts for two action-packed days filled with creativity, exploration, and fun at Brick Fan Event - A LEGO® Fan Expo! This family-friendly event is perfect for LEGO® fans of all ages. She'll bring a Lego display ahead of Brick Fan Event, Duluth's largest interactive LEGO® fan event. It is returning to the Gas South Convention Center on August 22–23, 2026

Grammy Winning Country Duo Dan + Shay stopping in Alpharetta for their tour: 3x GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay will be traveling all across North America with The Young Tour in support of their forthcoming studio album, Young, arriving tomorrow, August 21. The tour has 26 dates and will kick off Friday Sept. 11, with a stop in Alpharetta on Oct. 15. Purchase your tickets here.

Danielle Crawley with The Capital Grille: The Capital Grille's curated wine dinner menu allows you to elevate your experience with a thoughtfully composed menu, with exquisite pairings of each featured Duckhorn Portfolio wine included. Purchase your ticket here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Hopscotch