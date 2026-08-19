Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 19, 2026

Varuni Napoli opens Dunwoody location with Italian ovens: A popular Italian pizza restaurant has officially landed at High Street Atlanta in Dunwoody, bringing authentic Naples-style ovens and a hidden speakeasy room to local diners.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: If you think you've got what it takes to make it on shows like 'Squid Games' and 'The Traitors'. We have a casting call you should know about.

Also, the director of the thriller "Dementium" joins us in-studio this morning to talk about his recent Atlanta premiere. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares it all with Alyse today.



Tips on how you can take advantage of National Cheap Flight Day: Christianne Klein, founder of FoodFamilyTravel.com, previewed National Cheap Flight Day, which is Sunday, August 23. She says there is actually a sales window surrounding the date, and explains how travelers can take advantage of it while sharing practical money-saving strategies. For more information, click here.

Dollywood welcomes new park attraction"Night Flight Expedition": President of Dollywood Eugene Naughton and Tim Baldwin of Amusement Today talk about the new roller-coaster. Dollywood's new ride is NightFlight Expedition, a $50 million indoor hybrid attraction opening to the public today. It's located in Wildwood Grove, and is the largest and most expensive single ride investment in the park's history. Grab your tickets, here.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: The Fast & Furious franchise could be coming to an end, and Tyra Banks speaks out after backlash for her Netflix documentary. Catch MiAsia Symone, middays from 10-3 p.m. on HOT 1079

Pet of the day: Jeannine with Atlanta Humane Society brings in a kitten named Teddy.



