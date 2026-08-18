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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 18, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 18, 2026 2:02 PM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 2:02 PM EDT
Fort Pain obstacle course offers free public workouts
Fort Pain obstacle course offers free public workouts

Fort Pain obstacle course offers free public workouts

Peachtree Corners features Fort Pain, a free outdoor obstacle course at the Town Green that gives visitors a military-style workout.

ATLANTA - Feeling the "Pain" at Peachtree Corners obstacle course: August is National Wellness Month — and just because you can’t afford an expensive gym membership doesn’t mean you don’t have a place to build strength and confidence. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours "hanging out" (and we mean that literally…) at Fort Pain, the free outdoor obstacle course in Peachtree Corners. Yes, you read that correctly: there is a "ninja warrior"-style course made up of more than two dozen obstacles that’s open daily to anyone 18 years of age and older…for free! And it’s all located on the Town Green in Peachtree Corners, just steps away from some of the city’s top restaurant and retail destinations.
 

Georgia DECAL launches new service
Georgia DECAL launches new service

Georgia DECAL launches new service

New family portal allows access to different services and tools

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning on an important resource for Georgia families:  They've launched DECAL FAST, a new family portal designed to help parents and caregivers easily find quality childcare options across Georgia. The portal provides families with a user-friendly way to search for programs, compare options, and access information they need to make informed decisions about their children's care and early learning experiences. 

ATL Labor Day Classic
ATL Labor Day Classic

ATL Labor Day Classic

Morehouse College vs Clark Atlanta University is happening Saturday September 5th. 

ATL Labor Day Classic: The city's inaugural Labor Day Classic football experience will debut on Saturday, September 5, bringing together two of Atlanta's most storied institutions, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, at B.T. Harvey Stadium. For ticket information, click here. 

'How Do I Do This?' live podcast taping
'How Do I Do This?' live podcast taping

'How Do I Do This?' live podcast taping

Ryanne Saucier takes her podcast live on Monday August 31. 

Ryanne Saucier host of How Do I Do This? Podcast: New episode drops today.  There's a live podcast taping on August 31 in Marietta. Grab your tickets here. 

McKendrick's Steak House
McKendrick's Steak House

McKendrick's Steak House

Chef Branden Holte makes one of the menu items, and shares more about the restaurant. 

McKendrick's Steakhouse welcomes Branden Holte as new executive chef: One of Atlanta’s most celebrated steakhouses & fine dining destinations, is turning up the flavor this summer with the debut of "Rush Hour," a new happy hour experience. Check out their menu and more, here. 

Brenda Alexander gives updates on Hayden Panettiere's death
Brenda Alexander gives updates on Hayden Panettiere's death

Brenda Alexander gives updates on Hayden Panettiere's death

More information has been released on what may have happened to the actress, and where first responders were called. 

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: More information has been released on what may have happened to the actress, and where first responders were called. 

Pet of the day: Apphia
Pet of the day: Apphia

Pet of the day: Apphia

For more information on adoption visit Furkids.org

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a kitten named Apphia. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta