Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 18, 2026

Feeling the "Pain" at Peachtree Corners obstacle course: August is National Wellness Month — and just because you can’t afford an expensive gym membership doesn’t mean you don’t have a place to build strength and confidence. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours "hanging out" (and we mean that literally…) at Fort Pain, the free outdoor obstacle course in Peachtree Corners. Yes, you read that correctly: there is a "ninja warrior"-style course made up of more than two dozen obstacles that’s open daily to anyone 18 years of age and older…for free! And it’s all located on the Town Green in Peachtree Corners, just steps away from some of the city’s top restaurant and retail destinations.



Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning on an important resource for Georgia families: They've launched DECAL FAST, a new family portal designed to help parents and caregivers easily find quality childcare options across Georgia. The portal provides families with a user-friendly way to search for programs, compare options, and access information they need to make informed decisions about their children's care and early learning experiences.

ATL Labor Day Classic: The city's inaugural Labor Day Classic football experience will debut on Saturday, September 5, bringing together two of Atlanta's most storied institutions, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, at B.T. Harvey Stadium. For ticket information, click here.

Ryanne Saucier host of How Do I Do This? Podcast: New episode drops today. There's a live podcast taping on August 31 in Marietta. Grab your tickets here.

McKendrick's Steakhouse welcomes Branden Holte as new executive chef: One of Atlanta’s most celebrated steakhouses & fine dining destinations, is turning up the flavor this summer with the debut of "Rush Hour," a new happy hour experience. Check out their menu and more, here.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: More information has been released on what may have happened to the actress, and where first responders were called.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a kitten named Apphia.