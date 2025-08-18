Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 18, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  August 18, 2025 12:11pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Excitement 'builds' for 'LEGO Masters Jr.'

Excitement 'builds' for 'LEGO Masters Jr.'

Young brick-builders are teaming up with celebrities to show off their LEGO skills in the new ''LEGO Masters Jr.'' Paul Milliken got to visit the set here in metro Atlanta, and he talked with host Kelly Osbourne about all the fun.

ATLANTA - Paul talks to Porsha Williams and Kelly Osbourne ahead of LEGO Masters Jr: 

Ask Kelly Osbourne about her experience filming the new FOX series "LEGO Masters Jr." here in metro Atlanta, and you’ll get a very quick answer.

"It has been one of the most pure, beautiful, and refreshing experiences of my life," says the television personality, who hosts the long-awaited series. Good Day Atlanta interviewed the host more than a year ago, during a special set visit to the show. 

"LEGO Masters Jr." finally premieres tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features an incredible group of young LEGO builders (all between the ages of 9 and 17) paired with celebrities and competing in a series of weekly creative challenges. It’s a spin-off of the popular FOX hit "LEGO Masters," of course — and Osbourne says the inclusion of young people makes it an even more compelling and emotional viewing experience.

"A brick — I say this all the time — can just be a brick of LEGO to one person. But to them, it’s the beginning of a universe," says the host. "[The contestants] are so passionate and so talented and so much fun, and want to be there. There’s no ego in the room, and their imagination is endless."

Porsha Williams talks 'LEGO Masters Jr.'

Porsha Williams talks 'LEGO Masters Jr.'

If your family is a fan of ''LEGO Masters,'' a new spinoff is pairing young builders with celebrities - including a few people very well known in Atlanta. Paul Milliken sat down with Porsha Williams to learn all about the show.

As for the celebrity contestants, Atlanta’s own Porsha Williams is joined by actor Ravi V. Patel, comedian Andy Richter, "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks, and actress and host Alison Sweeney.

"Without any question, the one who has learned the most has to be Jordin Sparks," teases Osbourne. "Maybe Andy, too. Andy is really good."

Just how good? There’s only one way to find out. "LEGO Masters Jr." premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and will stream the next day on Hulu. Click here for more information on the show.

Concerns around Chikungunya virus outbreak

Concerns around Chikungunya virus outbreak

Health officials in China are waging an all-out war against mosquitos in response to an outbreak of the Chikungunya virus. It's sickened thousands with fever, rashes, and joint pain over the past month. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer sat down with Alyse Eady to take a deeper look at the outbreak.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer will join us with the new concerns surrounding a new mosquito outbreak quickly spreading overseas. 

Elyse Arons on her friendship with Kate Spade

Elyse Arons on her friendship with Kate Spade

The handbag business that Elyse Arons launched with her college roommate and best friend became the multi-billion-dollar brand known as Kate Spade. Now Arons is sharing the story of her late friend and co-founder in a new book. She joined Joanne Feldman to talk about her emotional tribute to her dear friend.

Elyce Arons, the founder of Frances Valentine, talks with Joanne about her new book and her friendship with Kate Spade: Elyce Arons launched her new book that beautifully highlights her friendship with Kate Spade. Arons is the cofounder of Kate Spade and cofounder and CEO of Frances Valentine. She  began her career in publicity and marketing before starting the multi-billion-dollar bag company Kate Spade alongside Katy, Katy’s husband, Andy, and Pamela Bell out of a downtown New York City apartment. Arons lives in New York with her husband and three daughters. She will have a sip and sign at the Frances Valentine store on Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 3  to 6 p.m.

New documentary examines Jussie Smollett case

New documentary examines Jussie Smollett case

A new documentary is examining the allegations that Jussie Smollett fabricated a hate crime in 2019, and it features an appearance from the actor himself. Kierra M joined Alex Whittler with more on the new film.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines: "The Truth About Jussie Smollett" is a new documentary premiering this week on Netflix. Kierra M dives into the details. Check out the trailer here.

Meet Sweetie: Our Pet of the Day

Meet Sweetie: Our Pet of the Day

Sweetie is a truly good girl who has spent the last two year waiting for a home to call her own.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta