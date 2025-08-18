Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 18, 2025

Paul talks to Porsha Williams and Kelly Osbourne ahead of LEGO Masters Jr:

Ask Kelly Osbourne about her experience filming the new FOX series "LEGO Masters Jr." here in metro Atlanta, and you’ll get a very quick answer.

"It has been one of the most pure, beautiful, and refreshing experiences of my life," says the television personality, who hosts the long-awaited series. Good Day Atlanta interviewed the host more than a year ago, during a special set visit to the show.

"LEGO Masters Jr." finally premieres tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features an incredible group of young LEGO builders (all between the ages of 9 and 17) paired with celebrities and competing in a series of weekly creative challenges. It’s a spin-off of the popular FOX hit "LEGO Masters," of course — and Osbourne says the inclusion of young people makes it an even more compelling and emotional viewing experience.

"A brick — I say this all the time — can just be a brick of LEGO to one person. But to them, it’s the beginning of a universe," says the host. "[The contestants] are so passionate and so talented and so much fun, and want to be there. There’s no ego in the room, and their imagination is endless."

As for the celebrity contestants, Atlanta’s own Porsha Williams is joined by actor Ravi V. Patel, comedian Andy Richter, "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks, and actress and host Alison Sweeney.

"Without any question, the one who has learned the most has to be Jordin Sparks," teases Osbourne. "Maybe Andy, too. Andy is really good."

Just how good? There’s only one way to find out. "LEGO Masters Jr." premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and will stream the next day on Hulu. Click here for more information on the show.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer will join us with the new concerns surrounding a new mosquito outbreak quickly spreading overseas.

Elyce Arons, the founder of Frances Valentine, talks with Joanne about her new book and her friendship with Kate Spade: Elyce Arons launched her new book that beautifully highlights her friendship with Kate Spade. Arons is the cofounder of Kate Spade and cofounder and CEO of Frances Valentine. She began her career in publicity and marketing before starting the multi-billion-dollar bag company Kate Spade alongside Katy, Katy’s husband, Andy, and Pamela Bell out of a downtown New York City apartment. Arons lives in New York with her husband and three daughters. She will have a sip and sign at the Frances Valentine store on Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment headlines: "The Truth About Jussie Smollett" is a new documentary premiering this week on Netflix. Kierra M dives into the details. Check out the trailer here.