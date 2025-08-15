Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 14, 2025

Published  August 15, 2025
Finding treasures at the Marietta History Center sale

The Marietta History Center’s Rummage and Book Sale is a three-day treasure hunt featuring books, toys, home decor, and more.

ATLANTA - Marietta History Center- Rummage and Book Sale: 

This morning marks the return of the Marietta History Center’s Rummage and Book Sale, a three-day treasure hunt featuring books, toys, home decor, and more. The annual event happens in the Tumlin Community Room on the first Floor of the Marietta History Center, and all proceeds go right back to the museum, which highlights the city’s fascinating history through a permanent collection of over 50,000 artifacts.

So, let’s talk shopping! The hours for this year’s sale are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, and the sale is free to enter. That said, folks who want to stay and explore the museum have an added incentive to stop by on Saturday — admission is free on that day only. 

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, in the historic Kennesaw House (which was built as a cotton warehouse in 1845 and is one of the city’s oldest buildings). 

For more information on this year’s Rummage and Book Sale, click here

Principal goes viral for back-to-school welcome

East Forsyth High School Principal Kacey Martin's attempt to keep up to the date with the latest teen lingo went viral online. He joined Alyse Eady to talk about the video, all his school has to offer, and a lot more.

East Forsyth County High School principal on his viral back-to-school welcome video: A high school principal is welcoming students to the first year of school in a language they understand.
Alyse Eady got to talk to East Forsyth High's principal Mr. Kacey Martin about his now viral video. Take a look at the video here. 

Dr. Taz's tips to have a healthy school year

The late summer nights are now busy school mornings, and staying healthy for class is a priority. Wellness expert, author, and CentreSpring MD founder Dr. Taz Bhatia shared with Alyse Eady some tips to help kids thrive.

Dr. Taz shares tips on how to start the school year just right: Those late summer nights are over, and it's back to the early wake-up call for students. It can be hard getting back to a routine. 

The power of positivity for back-to-school students

Whether your child is starting pre-K or heading into high school, the right words can truly transform how they feel about themselves and face challenges. Author Joanna Laurent founded Positive Phrases, and she joined Natalie McCann to talk about the power of language.

Johanna Laurent, author, founder of Positive Phrases: Johanna Laurent is the leader of a growing national movement of positivity. She shares with Natalie McCann how parents can use intentional language to help their children manage emotions, build resilience, and start the year with confidence.

Easy back-to-school meals with Lisa Washington

The back-to-school season is in full swing, so you may be looking for easy and tasty dinner ideas. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has some ideas that feel familiar but have a delicious twist.

Food and Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington demos fun and easy back-to-school ideas for lunch and dinner: Kids can get involved in making their own taco burgers set up in a little station with ingredients. There's also an easy BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese recipe, and a chicken and corn mexican skillet. 

Meet Sharpay Evans: Our Pet of the Day

Sharpay Evans is a popular puppy who has a sweet and chill demeanor.

