Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 14, 2025

Marietta History Center- Rummage and Book Sale:

This morning marks the return of the Marietta History Center’s Rummage and Book Sale, a three-day treasure hunt featuring books, toys, home decor, and more. The annual event happens in the Tumlin Community Room on the first Floor of the Marietta History Center, and all proceeds go right back to the museum, which highlights the city’s fascinating history through a permanent collection of over 50,000 artifacts.

So, let’s talk shopping! The hours for this year’s sale are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, and the sale is free to enter. That said, folks who want to stay and explore the museum have an added incentive to stop by on Saturday — admission is free on that day only.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, in the historic Kennesaw House (which was built as a cotton warehouse in 1845 and is one of the city’s oldest buildings).

For more information on this year’s Rummage and Book Sale, click here.

East Forsyth County High School principal on his viral back-to-school welcome video: A high school principal is welcoming students to the first year of school in a language they understand.

Alyse Eady got to talk to East Forsyth High's principal Mr. Kacey Martin about his now viral video. Take a look at the video here.

Dr. Taz shares tips on how to start the school year just right: Those late summer nights are over, and it's back to the early wake-up call for students. It can be hard getting back to a routine.

Johanna Laurent, author, founder of Positive Phrases: Johanna Laurent is the leader of a growing national movement of positivity. She shares with Natalie McCann how parents can use intentional language to help their children manage emotions, build resilience, and start the year with confidence.

Food and Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington demos fun and easy back-to-school ideas for lunch and dinner: Kids can get involved in making their own taco burgers set up in a little station with ingredients. There's also an easy BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese recipe, and a chicken and corn mexican skillet.