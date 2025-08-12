Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 12, 2025

August 12, 2025
The amazing story behind Jasper's Station 10 Empanadas

It's been a year since the Suarez family decided to share their beloved Argentinean empanadas with the town of Jasper, Georgia, and since then, Station 10 Empanadas has become a big favorite. Good Day's Paul Milliken stopped by the business to learn its story.

ATLANTA - A delicious trip to Jasper’s family-owned empanada bakery:  

There are many treasures to be found in the small mountain city of Jasper — and among them is a family-owned business serving up authentic Argentinian empanadas!

Station 10 Empanadas opened last year in downtown Jasper, the creation of husband-and-wife duo Manny and Bellkiss Suarez. Manny was born in Argentina and Bellkiss was born in Brazil — and both shared a dream of serving up artisan empanadas here in North Georgia. The couple realized that dream a few years ago, starting small by selling their empanadas at a local market. They were a hit — a big hit! — inspiring the Suarez family to open their own bakery in Jasper.

So let’s talk food! Chef Manny says the Station 10 team uses family recipes in the creation of their from-scratch empanadas, with fillings including savory (beef, chicken, cheese, and pork) and sweet (chocolate, dulce de leche, etc.) options. Empanadas, of course, are a pastry — essentially, dough that’s folded over, wrapping up the savory or sweet filling.  

The name honors the fire station in Woodstock where Bellkiss took Manny when he was experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack. The couple credits the firefighters for saving Manny's life and wanted to pay tribute to them through their business.

Station 10 Empanadas is located at 30 North Main Street in Jasper, and its regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. To learn more about the business, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the Station 10 kitchen!

Delta defends using AI in ticket pricing

Delta Air Lines caused some turbulence when it announced it was rolling out the use of artificial intelligence for its ticket pricing. The Point Guy's senior aviation reporter Sean Cudahy took a deeper look into the issue with Alyse Eady to see how it could impact your travel plans.

Sean Cudahy of The Points Guy explains Delta’s new AI-powered ticket pricing: Delta ignited controversy last month when it revealed it was using AI to help price some of its flights. It announced that it had started using AI to assist with pricing about 3% of its domestic network. Delta says it’s using AI to essentially automate portions of the complex (and increasingly high-tech) process that determines the price customers pay for a flight. 

Laila Ali talks 'Chef Grudge Match'

The knives are out and the grudges are real on the new Food Network cooking series, ''Chef Grudge Match.'' Laila Ali hosts the new show, and she chatted with Alex Whittler all about the premiere and what viewers can expect.

Boxing champion Laila Ali is stepping into the ring once again, this time to host Food Network’s "Chef Grudge Match": It's a single-round, winner-take-all culinary battle where elite chefs come to settle long-standing disputes and bitter rivalries. The series premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streams the next day on HBO Max.

Meggi Matthews talks Falcons training camp

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their first day of joint practice with the Tennessee Titans ahead of Friday's preseason game. Good Day's Natalie McCann and FOX 5 Sports' Kelly Price are in Flowery Branch talk about everything training camp and more with Meggi Matthews.

Good Day Atlanta visits Flowery Branch for training camp: Today and tomorrow the Atlanta Falcons will have their first day of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. It's all in preparation for Friday's preseason game at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Viral TikTok story could be coming to TV

What started out as a viral TikTok series by Reesa Teesa about a tumultuous marriage is one step closer to being a television series. Radio personality Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' joins Joanne Feldman with the latest entertainment news.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Caitlin Clark's rookie card sells for six figures, and Reesa Teesa's "Who TF Did I Marry" will be headed to TV. Christina dives deeper into both of these stories, and more.

Meet Harper Lee: Our Pet of the Day

Harper Lee is a tiny sweet pea of a dog who just wants to be held.

