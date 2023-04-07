Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 7, 2023

article

Here are the stories and interviews that aired on Good Day Atlanta on April 7, 2023.

HARRY POTTER EXHIBIT CLOSING

Time is running out for Harry Potter fans who haven't visited "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" in downtown Atlanta yet. The immersive experience will wrap up its Atlanta run next weekend after opening in the 200 Peachtree Building last October.

The touring exhibition has been a huge hit with fans of the Harry Potter franchise, featuring props and costumes from the movies and technology that brings the famed "Wizarding World" to life. Visitors can get up close and personal with items such as Harry's wand, the Sorting Hat, and Hermione's Yule Ball gown.

JERMAINE DUPRI

If you have lived in Atlanta, you have heard the name Jermaine Dupri. He is one of the most successful producers in the music industry with more than 400 million records sold to date. His new EP "For Motivational use" dropped Tuesday and he is performing tonight with rapper Currency here in Atlanta.

Dupri recently took time out of his busy schedule to stop by and chat about his upcoming events.



JUST BRUNCH BREAKFAST BAR

It's a restaurant that proclaims "every day is the weekend" and when you see the menu, you will understand what they are talking about. The hot new Duluth restaurant, Just Brunch Breakfast Bar, is the creation of owner and executive chef Keith Kash. His team serves up decadent twists on brunch classics all day long. FOX 5's Paul Milliken stopped by the restaurant on Friday morning.

BURGERS WITH BUCK

For the second straight week, Burgers with Buck is enjoying a great burger and rooftop view at the same time. This week, he's just down the street from a little golf tournament in Augusta. The Patridge Inn is located in the Summerville district, which is about two miles from the Augusta National Golf Club.

WHAT IS BRAIN FOG?

Have you ever had the feeling that you can't think clearly -- like your mind is cloudy and just won't focus? You could be suffering from brain fog and in some cases, it's an effect of long COVID. But, it can also brought on by other things. Dr. Taz joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about how we can protect ourselves from brain fog.



MET FLEX DIET

Have you heard of the Met Flex Diet? New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian K. Smith visited the Good Day Atlanta kitchen to talk about the diet that will reportedly help you burn more fat. Met Flex stands for metabolic flexibility.



NEIKO FLOWERS

Today is World Health Day and April 7 is the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948. Radio personality Neiko Flowers talked to Good Day Atlanta about the anniversary and the goal for people to obtain the highest level of health and wellbeing.

PIKE NURSERIES

Augusta isn't called Garden City for nothing. There are 30 varieties of azaleas on full display at the Masters Tournament this week. Pike Nurseries explains to Good Day Atlanta viewers how anyone can become an azalea master at home.

PET OF THE DAY

The Pet of the Day for April 7 is Maverick. He is available from Furkids, which is Atlanta's largest no-kill animal shelter.