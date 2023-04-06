Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 6, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

A look at Blooper's Clubhouse

Paul Milliken is getting a look at Blooper's Clubhouse where fans can meet the Atlanta Braves' mascot Blooper.

New menu items at Truist Park for 2023 Braves season

There are several new items on the menu for the 2023 Atlanta Braves season at Truist Park.

New threads for 2023 Atlanta Braves season

The Atlanta Braves are introducing some new threads for the 2023 Atlanta Braves season. FOX 5's Paul Milliken got a look at them before the home opener game.

Today is the big day. It's the home opener of the 2023 season for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. FOX 5's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the park, checking out the new offering for the 2023 season. Milliken checked out Blooper's Clubhouse, new items on the food menu and some of the new threads for baseball fans. The game is scheduled to start at 7:02 p.m. against the San Diego Padres.

Interview with Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson on "This Is Us," talks about her new children's book along with her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins.

Actress and best-selling author Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about their newest children's book. The children's book is about the power of prayer and the goal is to show kids early on that a spiritual connection is possible at any time and anywhere. For 6 seasons, Metz played "Kate Pearson" on the hit show "This Is Us." The book is titled "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" and is available at major book retailers.

Interview with Jason Robert Brown

TONY Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown will be in Atlanta next week at the Alliance Theatre.

Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown will be in Atlanta next week for an intimate evening of music and conversation. Atlanta's Alliance Theatre and the Neranenah Concert and Culture Series are teaming up for the event during which Brown will talk about his hit musical "Parade," which opened on Broadway in 1988 and is back in a highly-acclaimed revival right now.

Brown is appearing at 7:30 p.m. April 11 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $74. Click here to purchase.

Good Day Kitchen: Lisa Washington and edible flowers

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington stopped by the Good Day Atlanta Kitchen to talk about edible flowers.

Spring is the perfect time for fun mocktails and dishes. Wellness expert Lisa Washington joined us in the Good Day Atlanta kitchen to show us how you can incorporate a new trend -- edible flowers.

Interview with Breegan Jane

HGTV designer Breegan Janes joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about how to transform your home for spring.

HGTV interior designer Breegan Jane joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk bout the latest trends and tips to declutter your home for the spring season.

Jane says more and more people are starting to realize the importance of leaving the Eart in better condition than when they received it. That's what is behind the trend of sustainable design, according to Jane. Open shelving in kitchens is also very popular right now because it is highly customizable and it can make a space appear larger. People are also using a lot of texture, including woods, rattans and leathers. Additionally, people are incorporating more curved edges that feel fluid and comforting.

Artistic lighting is another area where people are experimenting and lighting fixtures are being used as artistic features.

Last but not least is intentional design. People have been spending more time in their homes over the last few years and people are now interested in rooms that are multi-functional.