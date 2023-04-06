Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 6, 2023

Today is the big day. It's the home opener of the 2023 season for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. FOX 5's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the park, checking out the new offering for the 2023 season. Milliken checked out Blooper's Clubhouse, new items on the food menu and some of the new threads for baseball fans. The game is scheduled to start at 7:02 p.m. against the San Diego Padres.

Actress and best-selling author Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about their newest children's book. The children's book is about the power of prayer and the goal is to show kids early on that a spiritual connection is possible at any time and anywhere. For 6 seasons, Metz played "Kate Pearson" on the hit show "This Is Us." The book is titled "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" and is available at major book retailers.

Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown will be in Atlanta next week for an intimate evening of music and conversation. Atlanta's Alliance Theatre and the Neranenah Concert and Culture Series are teaming up for the event during which Brown will talk about his hit musical "Parade," which opened on Broadway in 1988 and is back in a highly-acclaimed revival right now.

Brown is appearing at 7:30 p.m. April 11 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $74. Click here to purchase.

Spring is the perfect time for fun mocktails and dishes. Wellness expert Lisa Washington joined us in the Good Day Atlanta kitchen to show us how you can incorporate a new trend -- edible flowers.

HGTV interior designer Breegan Jane joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk bout the latest trends and tips to declutter your home for the spring season.

Jane says more and more people are starting to realize the importance of leaving the Eart in better condition than when they received it. That's what is behind the trend of sustainable design, according to Jane. Open shelving in kitchens is also very popular right now because it is highly customizable and it can make a space appear larger. People are also using a lot of texture, including woods, rattans and leathers. Additionally, people are incorporating more curved edges that feel fluid and comforting.

Artistic lighting is another area where people are experimenting and lighting fixtures are being used as artistic features.

Last but not least is intentional design. People have been spending more time in their homes over the last few years and people are now interested in rooms that are multi-functional.