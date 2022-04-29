Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2022

Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf legends to Duluth:

Some of golf’s most legendary players will be in north Georgia next week, teeing off on the course at TPC Sugarloaf and competing for a prize purse of nearly $2 million.

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth’s TPC Sugarloaf from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8, filling the course with more than 70 golf pros and surrounding them with fans eager to see some top-level competition. The tournament features players on the PGA TOUR Champions, which is made up of professional golfers aged 50 and older (including more than 30 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame), and is the only PGA TOUR Champions event held in the state.

Organizers say there will be plenty of special events and experiences to keep fans busy leading up to the first round of tournament play, which begins Friday. And aside from providing action for those fans and the golf pros, organizers say raising money for local organizations is a top priority for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic; since 2013, the event has raised more than $3 million for Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and other charities.

For more information on this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic, click over to the tournament’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out at TPC Sugarloaf and getting a sneak peek at this year’s big event!

Melanie Kagan talks Parade of Playhouses in Kennesaw: The Center for Family Resources (CFR) is hosting their Parade of Playhouses event and gala. The playhouses are on display at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw, from April 18 to April 30, then auctioned off. These are actual playhouses for children, and they are spectacular! Local architects and construction firms have donated their time to design and build the playhouses. Last year, they brought much needed financial support to The Center for Family Resources which is located in Cobb County. CFR's mission is to reduce childhood homelessness by serving and empowering families through prevention, crisis intervention, housing support, education and compassionate care management. For more information click here.

Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan live from Mayfield, Kentucky: Fox Weather is returning to Mayfield, Kentucky this week to do a status check on the town’s recovery from the devastating tornado of December 10, 2021. The city of Mayfield in Graves County was hard hit by the storm. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 1,300 homes, businesses and houses of worship when it swept through the close-knit town of some 10,000 residents. Fox Corporation will be donating trees to replace some that were destroyed by the tornado. Fox is partnering with ONETREEPLANTED to bring the trees to Mayfield and couldn’t have happened without the leadership of David Clark and Sue Kinzie.

Pike Nursery talks hydrangeas: Rena Sartain gives tips on how to care for your hydrangeas. Find a Pike Nurseries near you here.

Veda Howard gives us a weekly Wisdom Nuggets: Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Keep up with Veda on Praise 102.5 weekends from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Atlanta: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.