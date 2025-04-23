Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 23, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 23, 2025 11:09am EDT
Pinners Conference takes over Cobb Galleria

ATLANTA - Sourdough 101 and looking ahead to the Pinners Conference: There’s a recent boom of people tending to a sourdough starter, building micro bakeries, and developing recipes. maybe by definition, it’s "trending," but it’s so much more than that. Courtney Moody from Acts of Sourdough shows us how it's done. The Georgia Pinners conference is happening this weekend at Cobb Galleria. For ticket information, click here. 

Casting Call for April 23, 2025

Casting Call Tess with Tess Hammock: Nate Bargatze has a new comedy in the works - and they're looking for a stand-in to start filming next month. And isten to real-life disputes - humor - and emotional showdowns of married couples during a taping of "Divorce Court."

Paparazzo on his 'Masked Singer' reveal

The Unmasked Singer with actor Matthew Lawrence: Last week was time for a "Merging of the Masks" for the Lucky 6 on "The Masked Singer!" The final six celebrities in the competition battled it out to get one step closer to the illusive Golden Mask Trophy and the panelists had an opportunity to ask some rapid-fire questions to each masked contestant. The final six left everything on the stage with unbelievable performances of "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "Stargazing," "Ain't It Fun," "Unpretty," "Conga" and "Unsteady" before one celebrity revealed themselves. "The Masked Singer" airs Wendesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

Celebrating beauty at The World Natural Hair Show

Taliah Waajid on the upcoming Natural Hair Show and shares humidty style tips:  The World Natural Hair Health & Beauty Show started as a day of celebration for natural hair and beauty. It has grown into a four-day weekend celebration of pride, love of Black hair, and beauty and culture, which also includes health, entrepreneurship, community, and lifestyle. For ticket information, click here.

Jackie Paige's tips to reduce stress

Jackie Paige talks about Stress Awareness Month and shares five tips to help with your stress level: The annual event is held every April and aims to raise awareness about the effects of stress and promote healthy coping mechanisms. It's a time to discuss the impact of stress on mental and physical well-being and encourage individuals to take steps to manage it effectively.

Five tips to help you stress less and live more:

  • Take a breath – Just 60 seconds of deep breathing can reset your nervous system. Try it before meetings or in stressful moments.
  • Move your body – Hit the gym, take a walk, or dance to your favorite song. When we move our bodies, we release serotonin and endorphins, which are both "happy hormones" and play a very important role in regulating mood and well-being.
  • Unplug daily – Take a screen break (TV, computer and social media) to give your brain time to recharge.
  • Sleep matters – Aim for 7 to 9 hours to help your body recover from daily stress.
  • Talk it out – Don’t bottle things up. Chat with a friend, family member, or counselor.

Take care of your mind — it’s just as important as your body. 

Meet Serenity: Our Pet of the Day

Serenity loves to go for walk and snuggling is her favorite thing in the world. She'd be a nice easy dog for anyone from a family to someone living single.

