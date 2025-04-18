Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 18, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 18, 2025 11:22am EDT
Track Speeder Days at Duluth Museum

Duluth’s Southeastern Railway Museum is offering visitors a rare chance to ride the rails around the museum on refurbished speeders.

Track Speeder Days: 

Once upon a time, they carried railroad inspectors and maintenance crews over the rails. But this weekend, they’ll be carrying families in the mood for a unique adventure right here in metro Atlanta.

Duluth’s Southeastern Railway Museum is hosting Track Speeder Days today through Sunday, offering visitors a rare chance to ride the rails around the museum on refurbished speeders. We learned all about speeders two years ago, when we spent an exciting morning on Good Day Atlanta with speeder owner and operator Ben Harrell.

"They’re maintenance equipment that was used by the railroad way back when in the 20s through the 1980s," explained Harrell, who went on to say that if there was an issue on the track, workers used a speeder to get there and fix it — which means the little motorized cars were vital to keeping railroads open and operational.

Today, people around the world like Harrell own and maintain speeders — and many of them are members of the North American Railcar Operators Association (or, NARCOA), a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and the safe operation of historic railroad equipment used for maintenance of way. 

Harrell and others will offer rides through the weekend for $5 at the Southeastern Railway Museum, which is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and admission is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for children ages 2 to 12. Click here for more information on visiting the museum.

We had such a good time on the rails two years ago that we decided we needed a second speeder experience — so, we hopped aboard again this morning for a live ride on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Buck tries Breaker Breaker's secret burger

Reynoldstown's Breaker Breaker is known for its great seafood favorites and fantastic location, but did you know about the secret hamburger on the menu. When Burgers with Buck found out, they had to go and check it out.

Burgers With Buck tries Breaker Breaker’s new bar burger: The Reynoldstown restaurant is a casual spot that features a variety of seafood dishes, plus beer, wine, and cocktails, and rooftop seating. Find out if Buck gave their burger a thumbs up! Click here.

FuelFest returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway

The global event FuelFest is bringing hundreds of custom, rare, and exotic vehicles to metro Atlanta when it stops this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Good Day's Ron Gant recently caught up with Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker to talk about the big event.

FuelFest event at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This year, the show will feature more than 800 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ridealongs and "Fast and Furious" screen-used movie cars, various interactive fan racing activities, and attractions. The event is happening on Saturday, April 19 at the speedway, which is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton, Georgia. Gates for the event open from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission tickets start at $35 per person and kids 12 and under are free. For ticket information, click here.

Bonika Wilson's book featured on 'The Listening Lounge'

The Fox Soul show ''The Listening Lounge'' showcases acclaimed authors and their audiobooks, and this week's featured selection is Bonika Wilson's ''Marriage Business.'' The bestselling author sat down with Alyse Eady to share advice about marriage, her time on the show, and a lot more.

Bonika Wilson her audiobook "Marriage Business" on Fox Soul's new program "The Listening Lounge" all next week: Wilson's audiobook is featured this week on FOX Soul's new show, "The Listening Lounge".  The program is a showcase of acclaimed authors and their audiobooks - specifically in the subjects of sex & relationships, self-help, and personal finance. 

Find your new favorite at Grand Tasting Buckhead

Grand Tasting Buckhead gives hungry diners the chance to sample some of the delicious foods and craft cocktails that make up Atlanta's thriving restaurant scene. Founder Dale DeSena and Fox Bros Bar-B-Q's Jonathan Fox joined Joanne Feldman in the Good Day kitchen with a preview.

Grand Tasting Buckhead preview with Taste of Atlanta founder Dale DeSena and Fox Bros' Jonathan Fox: Presented by Taste of Atlanta, Grand Tasting Buckhead will be held at the Towers at Uptown Atlanta and features over 20 of the city’s best restaurants and chefs serving signature tastes and sips. This upscale evening is a must for foodies and supports local culinary talent while offering an unforgettable tasting experience. 

Easter container gardens and tablescapes

Easter is this Sunday, and the experts at Pike Nurseries have some ideas for container gardens that you can decorate to give a little bit of green to your holiday celebration.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Easter containers and tablescaping: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here. 

Veda Howard's 'Wisdom Nugget' on limitations

We often talk about the power of our potential, but this week radio personality Veda Howard is leaning into the power of our limitations. She joined Alex Whittler to share one of her ''Wisdom Nuggets'' for the weekend.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday and Sunday: 3 to 7 p.m.), Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Today's nugget: "I think knowing what you cannot do is more important than knowing what you can do." – Lucille Ball

Meet Jaslene: Our Pet of the Day

Jasleen is a 1-year-old sweetheart with a calm demeanor. She loves walks, other dogs, and cuddling.

