Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 18, 2025

Track Speeder Days:

Once upon a time, they carried railroad inspectors and maintenance crews over the rails. But this weekend, they’ll be carrying families in the mood for a unique adventure right here in metro Atlanta.

Duluth’s Southeastern Railway Museum is hosting Track Speeder Days today through Sunday, offering visitors a rare chance to ride the rails around the museum on refurbished speeders. We learned all about speeders two years ago, when we spent an exciting morning on Good Day Atlanta with speeder owner and operator Ben Harrell.

"They’re maintenance equipment that was used by the railroad way back when in the 20s through the 1980s," explained Harrell, who went on to say that if there was an issue on the track, workers used a speeder to get there and fix it — which means the little motorized cars were vital to keeping railroads open and operational.

Today, people around the world like Harrell own and maintain speeders — and many of them are members of the North American Railcar Operators Association (or, NARCOA), a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and the safe operation of historic railroad equipment used for maintenance of way.

Harrell and others will offer rides through the weekend for $5 at the Southeastern Railway Museum, which is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and admission is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for children ages 2 to 12. Click here for more information on visiting the museum.

We had such a good time on the rails two years ago that we decided we needed a second speeder experience — so, we hopped aboard again this morning for a live ride on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Burgers With Buck tries Breaker Breaker’s new bar burger: The Reynoldstown restaurant is a casual spot that features a variety of seafood dishes, plus beer, wine, and cocktails, and rooftop seating. Find out if Buck gave their burger a thumbs up! Click here.

FuelFest event at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This year, the show will feature more than 800 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ridealongs and "Fast and Furious" screen-used movie cars, various interactive fan racing activities, and attractions. The event is happening on Saturday, April 19 at the speedway, which is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton, Georgia. Gates for the event open from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission tickets start at $35 per person and kids 12 and under are free. For ticket information, click here.

Bonika Wilson her audiobook "Marriage Business" on Fox Soul's new program "The Listening Lounge" all next week: Wilson's audiobook is featured this week on FOX Soul's new show, "The Listening Lounge". The program is a showcase of acclaimed authors and their audiobooks - specifically in the subjects of sex & relationships, self-help, and personal finance.

Grand Tasting Buckhead preview with Taste of Atlanta founder Dale DeSena and Fox Bros' Jonathan Fox: Presented by Taste of Atlanta, Grand Tasting Buckhead will be held at the Towers at Uptown Atlanta and features over 20 of the city’s best restaurants and chefs serving signature tastes and sips. This upscale evening is a must for foodies and supports local culinary talent while offering an unforgettable tasting experience.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Easter containers and tablescaping: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday and Sunday: 3 to 7 p.m.), Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Today's nugget: "I think knowing what you cannot do is more important than knowing what you can do." – Lucille Ball