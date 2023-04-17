Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 17, 2023

"Beautiful things" are happening at Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit:

The play is called "Tiny Beautiful Things," but what’s happening inside Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit right now is anything but small.

Written by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos and adapted from the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, "Tiny Beautiful Things" marks the grand reopening for the Balzer Theater at Herren’s, which has been renovated with a brand-new lobby. Theatrical Outfit launched its "The Heart of the City" fundraising campaign back in December 2019 to make improvements to its theatrical home, including the updated lobby with seating area and new bar.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" chronicles Strayed’s time writing the anonymous advice column "Dear Sugar." Published in 2012, the book was an instant bestseller, and was adapted for the stage by Vardalos (known for writing and starring in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding") a few years later. Just this month, streaming service Hulu released its own screen adaptation of the book starring Kathryn Hahn.

Here in Atlanta, local favorites Maria Rodriguez-Sager, Robin Bloodworth, Candy McLellan, and Stephen Ruffin make up the cast. The show opened March 29 and runs through April 23, with performances continuing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Balzer Theater at Herren’s is located at 84 Luckie Street Northwest in Atlanta.

For more information on Tiny Beautiful Things at Theatrical Outfit, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the theatre, learning more about the show and seeing the renovations firsthand!

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in healthcare news: Healthcare has always been a stressful field but since the COVID -19 pandemic it’s gotten even worse with burnout being a major threat to hospital staffing. A survey published last week by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found that 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workplace since the pandemic began.

Tim Pinkham talks National Cheeseball Day and Agave's Tequila's Dinner: Tim Pinkham shows off how to make Hatch Green Chile Pimento Cheese, merging flavors of the South and Southwest for National Cheeseball Day. Pinkham also tells viewers more about the restaurant's Tequila Dinner that's happening on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. For more information click here.

Maz Jobrani talks latest comedy special and tour: Maz Jobrani's new comedy special "The Birds and the Bees" is on YouTube now. Off the heels of the success of his previous special, Peacock’s "Pandemic Warrior," and prior to that, Netflix’s "Immigrant," Maz chose YouTube this go around in an effort to make his special free and viewable for all. He says it's his way of giving back to the fans, and also a way to try to bring a little relief for those coping with all the global turmoil. He’s also back on tour for ticket information click here.

Kierra M gives the latest in entertainment news: Fans of the Netflix hit Love is Blind were left frazzled for a bit Sunday night. The show's reunion was set to air live on the streaming app, but ran into server issues. Kierra M tells us what happened and how some fans reacted. Keep up with her on social media @officialkierram