Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2023

Speeder rides at Southeastern Rail Museum:

All aboard!

Visitors to Duluth’s Southeastern Railway Museum this weekend will have a rare opportunity to ride the rails in a type of railcar many people never even realized existed.

This Saturday and Sunday, the North American Railcar Operators Association will offer speeder rides to museum visitors for just $4 per ride. So…what is a speeder, exactly? It’s a small railcar that once carried railroad crews throughout North America. In other words, if there was an issue on the track, workers used a speeder to get there and fix it — which means the motorized cars were vital to keeping railroads open and operational. And don’t let the name scare you; speeders may be faster than a hand-powered car, but they’re not nearly as fast as a train!

The North American Railcar Operators Association, by the way, is a nonprofit organization aimed at the preservation and safe operation of historic railroad equipment. NARCOA members (there are more than 1,400 of them around the world) actually buy and maintain the speeders, and often hold events like the one happening this weekend in Duluth.

The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth, and museum admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children. Speeder rides will take place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and cost $4 per ride. For more information on the event, click here.

As soon as we heard about the speeder rides happening at the museum this weekend, we knew we needed to hop aboard and experience one for ourselves! So, we spent the morning with NARCOA member Ben Harrell, riding the rails and learning more about these fascinating pieces of railroad history. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Burgers with Buck Live from NFA Burger in Dunwoody: The Burger Benefit will bring chefs from around the country for a one-day event to raise money for The Giving Kitchen. Each participant will cook their own version of the cheeseburger from The Menu for one hour. Approximately 60 burgers per participant will be available to purchase on May 7.

Chef Daryl Shular of AspireTV’s "Twisted Dish,": Chef Daryl will take your taste buds on a culinary adventure remaking world-famous dishes and other recipes with a twist. Sweet Potato-Cornbread Fritters with Charred Georgia Peach, Ginger-Honey and Blueberry Butter & Pressure Cooker OxTails Noodle Bowl.

Charles Johnson talks about the upcoming event for 4Kira4Moms: After Kira Johnson's death, her husband founded the nonprofit: 4Kira4Moms. This Saturday, Mayor Andre Dickens and the organization are hosting a FREE Black Maternal Health Week block party at the MLK Rec center. Top sponsors Huggies and Gerber are supplying truckloads of diapers and baby food for needing families in Atlanta that attend. The party will consist of workshops, panels, food, music and free giveaways. Attendees can register HERE.

Pike Nurseries give insight on bugs that are good for plants: You might think there’s no such thing as a good bug, but there are plenty of critters that actually help your garden, rather than hurt it. To find a Pike Nursery near you click here.

Veda Howard gives motivational words to wrap up your week: Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers, and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Listen to Veda weekends on her Praise 102.5 show Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Your battle is your bridge." –T.D. Jakes