Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2023

Duluth's Southeastern Railway Museum offers 'speeder rides' this weekend

Visitors to Duluth’s Southeastern Railway Museum this weekend will have a rare opportunity to ride the rails in a type of railcar many people never even realized existed.

ATLANTA - Speeder rides at Southeastern Rail Museum: 

All aboard! 

This Saturday and Sunday, the North American Railcar Operators Association will offer speeder rides to museum visitors for just $4 per ride. So…what is a speeder, exactly? It’s a small railcar that once carried railroad crews throughout North America. In other words, if there was an issue on the track, workers used a speeder to get there and fix it — which means the motorized cars were vital to keeping railroads open and operational. And don’t let the name scare you; speeders may be faster than a hand-powered car, but they’re not nearly as fast as a train!

The North American Railcar Operators Association, by the way, is a nonprofit organization aimed at the preservation and safe operation of historic railroad equipment. NARCOA members (there are more than 1,400 of them around the world) actually buy and maintain the speeders, and often hold events like the one happening this weekend in Duluth.

The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth, and museum admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children. Speeder rides will take place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and cost $4 per ride. For more information on the event, click here.

As soon as we heard about the speeder rides happening at the museum this weekend, we knew we needed to hop aboard and experience one for ourselves! So, we spent the morning with NARCOA member Ben Harrell, riding the rails and learning more about these fascinating pieces of railroad history. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Burgers with Buck takes big bite out of NFA's benefit

Chefs from across the country are putting their skills to the test to create the perfect cheeseburger in one hour for a good cause. Burgers with Buck had to be involved, so we headed to NFA Burger in Dunwoody to learn more about the special fundraiser.

Chef Daryl Shular gives classic dishes a 'Twist' on cooking show

On 'Twisted Dish,' Atlanta native and master chef Daryl Shular takes taste buds on an adventure by remaking world-famous dishes. He joined Alyse Eady to whip up a pressure cooker oxtail noodle bowl and talk about the show.

Atlanta block party aims to improve maternal health for women of color

What should have been a day of celebration turned into unimaginable grief after Charles Johnson's wife Kira passed away after childbirth. Johnson now is on a mission to make sure no one endures the pain his family felt, and he and his organization are joining the city of Atlanta to host an event aimed at raising awareness of maternal health.

Beneficial bugs to bring to your garden

Usually the sight of bugs is not a great thing, but when it comes to your plants, they may actually help your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries shares what you need to know about the benefits of bugs.

Veda Howard shares a 'Wisdom Nugget' for the weekend

As we close out the work week, Praise 102.5's Veda Howard is reflecting on the positive that can come from adversity.

"Your battle is your bridge." –T.D. Jakes

  • It’s fertilizer for your future.
  • Perspective is everything.
  • Battle wounds need to heal.