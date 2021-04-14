Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2021

Meet Mumbles! Zoo Atlanta’s big star greets guests:

Every visit to Zoo Atlanta is an adventure, with countless opportunities to see some of the world’s most fascinating animals like never before.

But if you like your adventure supersized, zoo staffers have created a new experience that more than fits the bill.

The Rhino Wild Encounter is the latest addition to Zoo Atlanta’s behind-the-scenes animal experiences, allowing guests the chance to visit with — and feed! — Mumbles, the southern white rhino.

The zoo is offering the experience on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. and it costs $99 per person in addition to Zoo Atlanta admission ($91 for members). There are additional safety measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic — more information on the guidelines may be found here.

But let’s talk about Mumbles for a moment! Southern white rhinos are native to middle and southern Africa, and when we said "supersized," we meant it; the animals can weigh up to 6,000 pounds. Mumbles arrived here in Atlanta back in May of 2020 and is the zoo’s first southern white rhino. According to the team that cares for Mumbles, he’s "laid back and friendly" — making him a prime candidate for interactions with guests.

Of course, when we heard about the chance to meet Mumbles, we couldn’t wait to book an experience. Click the video player to check out our wild encounter with one of Zoo Atlanta’s biggest stars!

