Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 1, 2025

Special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on April 1, 2025:

Spring Break Adventures: Exploring the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, Paul Milliken spent time exploring the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center—one of the crown jewels of Gwinnett County’s Parks and Recreation department. Set on 233 acres and surrounded by scenic walking trails and greenways, the center is Gwinnett’s first LEED-certified building. Inside, visitors will find interactive museum exhibits that highlight how humans have interacted with the land throughout history. READ FULL STORY

Stan Smith and Gary Niebur Release New Book: Winning Trust

Tennis icon and International Tennis Hall of Famer Stan Smith, along with his business partner Gary Niebur, joined us to discuss their new book, Winning Trust. Smith, the first tennis player to have a signature shoe line, talked about the importance of identifying your talent and working hard to develop it. Order the book now to learn more about his inspiring journey.

Coping with Academic Anxiety: Advice from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

With testing season approaching, academic anxiety is top of mind for many families. Jody Baumstein, LCSW and licensed therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life program, shared expert insights. Whether your child is nervous about answering questions in class or feeling overwhelmed by SATs and final exams, it's important to recognize the signs of stress. While some pressure can be motivating, too much can be harmful. Baumstein offers strategies to help kids and teens manage their anxiety in healthy ways.

Healthy Point Returns for Its 7th Year in East Point

Chef Tamie Cook and East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham joined us to celebrate the launch of the 7th annual Healthy Point initiative—a 90-day health promotion program encouraging residents to embrace wellness and make positive lifestyle choices. Chef Tamie will be preparing a Tunisian Chickpea Breakfast Soup as part of the event. For more information about the program, click here.

Spring Break Fun That Won’t Break the Bank

No need to leave town—or even your house—to have a great time this Spring Break. Local mom and influencer Laura Neal joined us with budget-friendly activities, crafts, and creative ideas to keep kids entertained all week long. Follow her on social media for daily inspiration: @wineatbedtime.

Chef Jernard Wells Launches Savor the City

Chef Jernard Wells is redefining food travel with his new show Savor the City, premiering this Thursday at 8 p.m. The series highlights family-owned restaurants, historic Black culinary enclaves, and community-driven food experiences that deserve a spot on every traveler’s list. Watch the trailer and get ready to explore these hidden gems.

Entertainment Update with Brenda Medley

Brenda Medley shared the latest headlines from the entertainment world: Gospel singer Marvin Sapp may be rethinking his recent comments about tithing. Viola Davis opened up about once misjudging the late Chadwick Boseman. Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are reacting strongly to Kenya Moore’s removal from the show.