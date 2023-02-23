Good Day Atlanta viewer: February 23, 2023

Alpharetta’s Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant turns 25: This month marks 25 years since Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant opened in Alpharetta, further cementing one family’s incredible culinary legacy in Metro Atlanta. Owners Antonio "Tony" Fundora and his wife, Maria, first rose to fame in Atlanta back in the 1970s as the founders of the popular Cheshire Bridge restaurant Alfredo’s. The couple went on to own and operate several area restaurants, eventually leading to the creation of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in 1998.

Angeline Hartmann of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children talks Raymond Green: Grady baby Raymond Green was said to have kidnapped from his home in 1978. NCMEC is holding a newser Feb 22 to announce a new campaign to bring awareness.

Denise King talks 114lb weight loss journey, while sharing healthy recipe ideas: Denise King is the founder of Lean Warrior Weight Loss, a global health and wellness company that provides a complete step-by-step weight loss program and the tools for women seeking to lose weight. She shares her 165 weight loss journey for some tasty keto recipes.

Chadwick Boyd gives an easy cake recipe: Snacking Cakes are meant to be enjoyed in pieces at a time. Leave them on the counter and take a piece to satisfy a craving. This scratch cake is easy enough for the novice cook and sophisticated-looking enough for the most discerning bakers. And it will be in your mouth in less than a half hour. Check out the recipe below:

Banana Cornmeal Snacking Cake

Prep Time: 10 minutes Baking Time: 20-22 mins

Serves 8-12

Ingredients

¾ cup All-Purpose flour, plus 2 teaspoons for the bananas

½ cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling on top before baking

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup 5% Greek yogurt

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup milk

1 egg

3 bananas, sliced longways

2-3 tablespoons honey

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the rack in the center of the oven.

Spray a 10"x15" rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. A 9"x13" baking pan works, too. Just adjust your baking time by 2-3 minutes more.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the ¾ cup flour, cornmeal, baking powder, 3 tablespoons sugar, salt and black pepper.

Add the yogurt, oil, milk, and egg. Whisk again. Pour into the baking sheet. Whack it on the counter top to flatten the batter out in the sheet pan. Use a rubber scraper if needed.

Place the bananas on a large dinner plate or baking sheet. Lightly sprinkle both sides of the bananas with remaining flour. Lay them evenly on top of the batter. Sprinkle the remaining sugar evenly on top.

Bake for 20-22 minutes or until the top is golden and the cake pulls a little from the sides of the pan. Rotate the sheet pan from front to back halfway through to ensure evening baking.

Remove from the oven and let cool about 10 minutes. Drizzle with honey. Sprinkle on some flake salte. Serve.



