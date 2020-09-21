Good Day Atlanta September 21, 2020 viewer information

“Filthy Rich” star Kim Cattrall knows how to make an entrance: If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it’s the always-glamorous Kim Cattrall. And in the new FOX series “Filthy Rich,” the Emmy-nominated star really outdoes herself.

“I have to say, that was an entrance-and-a-half,” laughs Cattrall, referring to the moment in the show’s pilot episode when she’s lowered into a television studio wearing angel wings. “When they pulled me up, on the actual day of shooting, it was pitch black. And I couldn’t see. I couldn’t see anything! So I didn’t have a point of reference. And they just said, ‘Don’t look down!’”

And “don’t look down” is good advice for a show that takes soapy Southern drama to new heights. In “Filthy Rich,” Cattrall plays Christian television star Margaret Monreaux, who finds out that her “man of faith” husband (played by Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney) hasn’t been so faithful — fathering three additional children with three different women. Cattrall performs double duty on the series, also serving as a producer.

“Well, I’m a creative producer. That means that I don’t have to come up with any money,” Cattrall says with a laugh. “I’m part of the creative process. Choices that are made, and plot lines that we do. And it’s been an incredible learning experience.”

Fellow Emmy nominee Steve Harris plays family lawyer Franklin Lee, who shares a close bond with Cattrall’s matriarch. And while Harris isn’t being hoisted into the air while wearing a set of wings, he did perform a little “stunt work” in the show’s first episode — riding a horse in one memorable scene.

“Filthy Rich” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta; to see more from our visit to the show’s New Orleans set, click the video player in this article.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the latest COVID-19 news on Good Day Atlanta: Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins us live with the CDC reversal on Coronavirus testing and how concerned you should be about air travel during the pandemic. For more on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live COVID-19 Q&A follow him on Instagra @neilwinawer.

Fulton County Schools Back To The Classroom "Phase Three" of in person learning: Starting today all students will attend class one day a week. On October 5, 2020 they will go twice a week and by October 14, 2020 the district hopes to have students attending classes five days a week. Virtual learning is still an option for students who don't wish to return to school yet. Joining us live via Zoom to discuss the changes is Dr. Gyimah Whitaker with a break down of what students and parents can expect. For more information on Fulton County Schools click here.

Mani Millss talks Tyler Perry accepting The Governor's Award at 2020 Emmy's: Atlanta's own Tyler Perry has done it again! He wins another award as he accepted the Governor's Award at last night's Emmy's.Mani Millss explains how Perry gave a powerful speech and referenced a quilt his grandmother gave him when he was 19 years-old. Saying in part that he didn't really appreciate the quilt until years later when he stumbled upon a quilt that looked similar to the one given to him by his grandmother. He says the woman told him a story about that particular quilt, which got him to see then bigger picture. Perry says "whether we know it or not, we are all sewing our own quilts with our thoughts and behaviors, our experiences and our memories." To keep up with Mani follow her on social media @ManiMillss



