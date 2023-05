article

The Good Day Atlanta team is a little bigger thanks to a brand new special addition to the family.

Reporter Lindsay Tuman and her husband Zach welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday night.

Meet Edison Brian Hoffmann.

The little boy weighs in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

Both Lindsay and Edison are doing great

From all of us here at FOX 5, congrats Lindsay and Zack!