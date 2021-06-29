Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 29, 2021

Local "chocolate camp" even sweeter this summer:

Summer camp creates sweet memories for countless kids every year — and those memories are even sweeter when the camp involves dipping, decorating, and taste-testing chocolate!

We spent the morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier at The Forum in Peachtree Corners, catching up with the shop’s owners and hanging out with the young chocolatiers taking part in summer camp there.

This year’s theme is ‘Blow Your Mind with Minecraft,’ which means activities include creating a pink pig, golden apple, and a creeper crunch — if you’re a Minecraft fan, you’ll understand those references!

Day camp runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; cost is $50 per camper and lunch is included.

Representatives for Peterbrooke Chocolatier, which was founded back in 1983 in Florida and now has more than 20 locations throughout the region, say they were able to hold day camps for about 2,000 kids last summer, with extra health and safety protocols in place. Those interested in registration for this year’s day camps (which continue through August) may click here for more information.

Of course, we couldn’t resist the chance to dip and decorate all morning; click the video player to check out our morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

Harvey Keitel on his latest role as infamous mobster "Lanksy:"

Oscar-nominated actor Harvey Keitel takes on another larger-than-life role in his latest film, the biopic "Lansky."

Written and directed by Eytan Rockaway, the film tells the story of real-life gangster Meyer Lansky, with whom Rockaway shares a unique connection.

"My father wrote a book about gangsters and interviewed Meyer Lansky before he passed away," says the filmmaker. "So, the reporter – David Stone in the movie – is loosely based on my father’s experiences and research and so I had that ‘in’ and that ‘gangster bug’ growing up and listening to his stories about gangsters."

Much of the film is set in 1980s Miami, as Keitel’s Lansky tells his life story to that down-on-his-luck journalist. For the legendary actor, those long scenes of discussion were key to understanding the mobster in his later years.

"Here was a person who wanted to paint his memory … for his family, his children, relatives, so that they knew him in a certain way, other than the nefarious things he had done," says the actor. "He wanted to be remembered as a father [who] cared about his son, would never abandon his son."

Keitel, of course, is also a larger-than-life figure, having appeared in cinema classics including "Taxi Driver," "Bugsy," "The Piano," and "Pulp Fiction." It’s a career that began with acting training from the legendary Stella Adler, who Keitel says passed on some memorable lessons.

"This one day, a girl got up to do something — an actress who was studying — and so, she finished her scene and Stella Adler asked her, ‘Well, darling, what do you want to tell us?’ She said, ‘Well, I’m content.’ And Stella Adler shot back out at her, ‘Darling, only cows are content!’ So, I never forgot that lesson!"

"Lansky" is playing now in select theatres and on-demand.

Jaidyn Triplett and father Joshua Triplett talk about the father-daughter duo's love for acting: Jaidyn Triplett is currently on the Nickelodeon series "iCarly."

"Not The Science Type" is a four-part docuseries featuring four female scientists who are challenging stereotypes and confronting discrimination as they rise to prominence:

The film his hosted by Loni Love and is airing on Apple TV and Google Play. Dr. Jayshree Seth, chemical engineer and 3M's chief scientist advocate, joins Good Day to talk about the film.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks latest Britney Spears news:

Fans, friends and family show their support for the pop star in her fight to gain her freedom back. Spears was recently was back in court asking to be released from her conservatorship case. "Ms. Basketball" from the Big Tigger Morning Show gives her thoughts on the situation. You can follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information click here.

Chef David Stockford Restaurant no.246 shares a chicken limone recipe: For more information click here.

1ea 8oz Chicken breast

1Ea Shallot sliced

3ea garlic cloves sliced

1.5 TB capers

1/4# butter diced

2oz white wine

2oz chicken stock (or water)

1ea lemon

Salt/Pepper/Chili To Taste

1. Gently pound chicken breast to flatten evenly throughout

2. Dredge chicken breast in a light coating of all-purpose flour

3. Heat a pan on med-high heat and 1-2oz of oil

4. Start searing the dredged chicken in the pan

5. As the chicken starts to get a little color add half of the butter to the pan and let it slowly brown

6. As the butter starts to froth and brown add the garlic, shallots, and capers to the pan to slowly start cooking in the brown butter

7. Once we have desired color (golden brown) on chicken and aromatics, add the white wine to the pan to stop the browning process of the butter

8. Let the wine redux for about 30 seconds then add the juice of 1 lemon, 2oz of stock and the remainder of the butter to the pan and slowly swirl until butter is completely incorporated to the sauce

9. Finish by seasoning with salt, chili, pepper to desired seasoning level