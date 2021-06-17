Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 17, 2021

"Dark Crystal" exhibit shines at puppetry museum: It took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and garnered rave reviews for its detailed puppetry and special effects. And now, Netflix series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" is being celebrated with a fantastic new exhibit right here in Atlanta.

Masterpiece of Puppetry: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance opens at Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts on Friday, June 18th, featuring original puppets and props used in the 2019 series, a prequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal. This is the first time the artifacts have been on display for fans, and Center staffers say they help tell the story of how The Jim Henson Company reimagined the earlier hit film, honoring its legacy while also making full use of the modern advancements in puppetry. The exhibit is scheduled to run through the end of October inside the Center’s Worlds of Puppetry Museum and is included in the price of museum admission.

The new exhibit is made possible through the close relationship between The Jim Henson Company and Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts, which already houses the largest collection of Henson puppets, props, and costumes in the world. When we recently interviewed Brian Henson (son of the late Jim Henson) about his Disney+ series "Earth to Ned," we asked about the family’s connection to Atlanta and the puppetry community here.

"It’s just a really, really great, creative center for puppetry" says Henson. "Atlanta has a lot of cool puppetry talent and creative people."

About the exhibit, Henson adds, "For the ‘Dark Crystal’ display, we made so many characters for that show, and it’s great to be able to show them to people."

The Center for Puppetry Arts is located at 1404 Spring Street Northwest in Atlanta, and current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. — click here for more information and to purchase tickets. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at Masterpiece of Puppetry: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance!

WEB LINK:

https://puppet.org/

Briana and Vincent Morales discuss life after Married at First Sight and the new season of Couples Cam: Briana and Vincent are the fan favorite from this past season of Married at First Sight that took place in Atlanta. Now they are on the spin-off couples cam, where fans follow the couple's journey since decision day. Married at First Sight Couples Cam airs Wednesday's at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Rachel Cruze from Ramsey Solutions joins us with more on what some are calling "revenge spending:" For more on Rachel Cruze's tips to keep from "revenge spending," click here.

Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar talks new documentary on "Good Day Atlanta." For more information on the documentary "Fight the Power: The Movements that Changed America" click here.

Father's Day cocktails with Foodie Skye Estroff: Father's Day is Sunday! How will you be spending it? Many will be headed out to celebrate with Dad throughout Atlanta. Some restaurants are creating special drinks to celebrate Dad. Skye Estroff joins us with more on the themed Father's Day drinks throughout Atlanta. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff .

"Masterchef Season 11 " : With a quarter of a million dollars at stake, the fifteen best home cooks in America are competing to be named the new "Masterchef." Season 11 is underway, this time featuring some culinary legends like Emeril Lagasse alongside Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich. Joining us today with more on the season is contestant, Alejandro Valdivia , who now calls Atlanta home. For more information on Masterchef Season 11 or Masterchef Live at the Cobb Energy Center click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.