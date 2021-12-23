Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 23, 2021

Copeland’s team prepares Christmas Eve dinners for CHOA: There’s no busier team than Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve, but the "kitchen elves" at Copeland’s of New Orleans restaurant on Cobb Parkway definitely come in at a close second.

For more than a decade, Copeland’s team members have set their alarm clocks early on Christmas Eve to come in and prepare meals for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. This year, the crew is putting together around 200 meals — complete with Cajun deep-fried turkey, biscuits, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes and more — to be donated to patients, family members, and staffers at Children’s Scottish Rite and Egleston campuses.

Copeland’s has been donating these Christmas Eve dinners for 13 years through the CURE Childhood Cancer Open Arms Meal Program, and along with the holiday offerings, the restaurant also donates full meals quarterly throughout the year.

Of course, the Copeland’s team is also busy preparing and serving meals to the general public on Christmas Eve; both North Georgia locations (Cumberland and Kennesaw) are hosting a holiday buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day. The Cumberland restaurant is located at 3101 Cobb Parkway Suite 220 and the Kennesaw restaurant is at 1142 Barrett Parkway Northwest.

Since Christmas is the season of giving, we wanted to spend some time at Copeland’s of New Orleans to spotlight their work — not to mention get a look at the massive effort it takes to prepare the meals for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Click the video player to check out our morning at the Kennesaw location!

Holiday Brunch with Nana's Chicken & Waffles: Chicken and Waffles is always a brunch favorite! Nana's Chicken and Waffles shows us how to make the famous dish with a twist.

For more info on Nana's Chicken and Waffles click here.

Art Meso, New Year's Eve Carnaval Couture Exhibition:

Jennifer Sutton founded Art Meso, an international art and fashion exhibition.

For ticket information click here.

Mamie Doyle joins us from Miss Mamie's bakery in Marietta with expert tips on how to decorate holiday cookies. For more information on Miss Mamie's bakery located on Marietta Square click here.

For today's gingerbread cookies recipe see below.

Gingerbread Cookie Recipe

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons ginger

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1/2 cup molasses

3/4 cup butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

Honoring military caregivers this holiday season is a priority for the Hidden Heroes Mission and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. This year a Newnan, Georgia woman, Precious Goodson, was among the rewarded by the foundation for her hard work and time as a military caregiver. "Good Day Atlanta's," Kaitlyn Pratt has her story.

For more information on Precious Goodson or the Hidden Heroes Mission and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation click here.

Food and Lifestyle Expert Lisa Washington gives Christmas Appetizer ideas: Pull apart Christmas tree appetizers are the craze this holiday season. The beautiful holiday creation can also serve as a centerpiece on your table.

If you are scrolling on social media you can find everything from pull apart puff pastry dough in the shape of a Christmas tree filled with your favorite filling either savory or sweet or a pull-Apart Charcuterie board in the shape of a tree.

Follow Lisa on Instagram @LifewithLisaWashington

Pet of the day is from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.