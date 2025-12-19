Good Day Atlanta Christmas song 2025: 'Christmas Vacation'

As a certain Grammy-winning Christmas icon likes to say, "It’s time!"

Okay, so I’m no Mariah Carey…but I do love writing and recording holiday songs. And this morning, we premiered my seventh original Christmas composition for Good Day Atlanta’s Christmas morning music show: "Christmas Vacation."

Writing every song is a different experience and my process varies, but this year’s began with the title. Those two words — Christmas vacation — represent such joy and excitement for me. As a kid, there was nothing better than a winter break from school, knowing that we’d have a few weeks of staying up late, playing with new toys, and eating lots of holiday sweets. I still get excited when I hear the words "Christmas vacation" — which is why they seemed like a perfect place to begin. (Oh, and did I mention I wrote the lyrics in late November while on my actual holiday vacation to Thailand? That was pretty inspiring, too!)

As for the tone of the song, I wanted to craft a true, old-fashioned duet — the kind of song where two singers go back-and-forth and really tell a story. My personal favorite holiday duet is "A Christmas to Remember" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers — what a classic! The harmonies are so tight and there’s such a warmth in the vocal performances. That’s what I hoped to evoke with this year’s Good Day Atlanta Christmas song.

And who better to be our Dolly than the incredibly talented Alyse Eady?!? I’m so fortunate that Alyse puts up with my procrastination every year. With just a few days to learn the song, she always knocks it out of the park in one or two takes.

So, let’s go on a trip, shall we? It’s such an honor to share this tune with you — writing and recording these songs every year really is a big "thank you" to our viewers. And if your Christmas vacation plans include staying at home and relaxing this year, please join us on Good Day Atlanta on Christmas for another morning of uplifting holiday music.

CHRISTMAS VACATION

Music & Lyrics by Paul Milliken

Let’s go on a trip…

Where are we going?

A mountain retreat…

As long as it’s snowing!

You’ll ski down the slope…

You’ll hop down the hill…

And we’ll build a fire…

To ward off the chill.

Wherever we go,

Whatever we do…

I’m just happy to be with you…

Let’s go on a trip…

Let’s go on a trip…

Christmas Vacation.

I’ve got a better idea…

I can’t wait to hear it!

Let’s go to the beach…

Now, that’s the spirit!

We’ll lay on the sand…

And sail on a yacht.

And sip margaritas…

When it gets too hot!

Wherever we go,

Whatever we do…

I’m just happy to be with you…

Let’s go on a trip…

Let’s go on a trip…

Christmas Vacation.

((INSTRUMENTAL BREAK))

Instead of a trip…

Maybe we’ll stay here.

Put out the cookies

And wait for the reindeer…

We’ll stay up late…

And try to catch Santa…

Then wake up early

For Good Day Atlanta.

Wherever we go,

Whatever we do…

I’m just happy to be with you…

Let’s go on a trip…

Let’s go on a trip…

Christmas Vacation.

Wherever we go,

Whatever we do…

I’m just happy to be with you…

Let’s go on a trip…

Let’s go on a trip…

Christmas Vacation.