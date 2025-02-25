Good Day Atlanta BBQ Week: Talking Rock’s Bigun's Barbeque

The Brief Good Day Atlanta's BBQ week continues at Bigun's Barbeque, located in the small town of Talking Rock. Bigun's Barbeque is located on Highway 515 in Pickens County, just north of Jasper and south of Ellijay. Regular hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.



When we first decided to feature a full week of BBQ restaurants here in North Georgia, we posted a question on Facebook: "What’s your favorite ‘hidden gem’ BBQ joint?"

More than a thousand responses later, it was very clear that Bigun's Barbeque is a can’t-miss North Georgia destination — and so, for our second stop of the week, we followed their advice and took a drive up to Talking Rock!

Bigun's Barbeque is located on Highway 515 in Pickens County, just north of Jasper and south of Ellijay. The specialty? Smoked meats, of course; we’re talking brisket, pork, chicken, and turkey. Guests can order any of those on a sandwich, or get them as part of a BBQ plate. Go for the plate, and you’ll also get your choice of roll, corn bread, or Texas toast and two regular side items (including cole slaw, green beans, and fried okra). Or, you know what? You could order one of the "It Ain’t a Barbeque Plate" plates, which include country fried steak, chicken tenders, and something called Redneck Lasagna!

And folks, we haven’t even covered the ribs or salads or desserts. For a look at the full menu, click over to the Bigun's Barbeque website here.

Bigun's Barbeque is located at 362 Carns Mills Road in Talking Rock, and regular hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.