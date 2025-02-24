Good Day Atlanta BBQ Week: Blairsville’s Jim's Smokin' Que

The Brief Good Day Atlanta's first-ever BBQ week will showcase some of the state's best-loved BBQ joints. Our first stop is Jim's Smokin' Que in Blairsville, owned and operated by Chris Cuviello and Zachary Edmonds since early 2020. Regular hours for Jim's Smokin' Que are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.



It’s BBQ week on Good Day Atlanta, which means every morning for the next five days, we’ll be visiting a popular Georgia BBQ joint.

And when you’re setting your roadmap for a week of smoked meats and sides, you might as well start at a place that’s routinely named one of the best in the state!

We’re talking about Jim's Smokin' Que in Blairsville, which has been owned and operated by Chris Cuviello and Zachary Edmonds since early 2020. Of course, locals know that the origins of Jim's Smokin' Que stretch back a decade earlier than that, when it was served out of the Booger Hollow Gas Station!

Big business led the restaurant to its current location (4971 Gainesville Highway, just a few minutes away from Vogel State Park), and Cuviello and Edmonds say their goal is to be a delicious family- and pet-friendly destination for locals and passers-by alike. Edmonds says their fresh meats are smoked daily (we’re talking pork, turkey, and brisket), and sides (including green beans, cheddar gouda grits, and collard greens) are made fresh in-house.

Regular hours for Jim's Smokin' Que are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. And if you want to check out the menu before making the drive to Blairsville, click here.