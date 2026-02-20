'Golden Girls' experience brings cheesecake and cheer to Atlanta

The Brief One of TV's most iconic hits comes to life in The Golden Girls Kitchen, an immersive dining activation taking over Pullman Yards through May 10th. The experience recreates iconic sets and scenes from the classic television series, inviting guests to pull up a chair at the kitchen table, take a rest in Blanche’s Boudoir, and soak in a little "sunshine" out on the lanai. Tickets to the basic Golden Girls Kitchen experience start at $21.90 per person and include a welcome drink and 90-minute seating.



Television shows come and go…but "The Golden Girls" is forever. And now, you can live out your dream of being BFFs with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia thanks to a pop-up experience happening in Atlanta.

Bucket Listers presents The Golden Girls Kitchen, an immersive dining activation taking over Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) today through May 10th, following sold-out engagements in cities including Miami, New York, and Chicago. The experience recreates iconic sets and scenes from the classic television series, inviting guests to pull up a chair at the kitchen table, take a rest in Blanche’s Boudoir, and soak in a little "sunshine" out on the lanai. Food options include show-inspired treats including cheesecake flights, Sofia's meatball skewers, mini-Cuban sandwiches, and — of course — cocktails and mocktails that would please any patron of the Rusty Anchor!

Tickets to the basic Golden Girls Kitchen experience start at $21.90 per person and include a welcome drink and 90-minute seating. There are also special experiences available, including the Shady Pines Tea Time on Wednesdays and Thursdays and a weekend Drag Brunch. And yes, before you ask, there’s a retail space stocked with exclusive "Golden Girls" merch!

To book your spot at the kitchen table, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in "Miami," swapping a few stories about St. Olaf and ignoring the knocks at the door from Stan!