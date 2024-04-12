Expand / Collapse search
'Golden Bachelor' couple divorcing only months after marriage

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 12, 2024 11:48am EDT
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Golden-Bachelor.jpg article

FILE-Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner say that they still love each other despite ending their relationship. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

After finding love on the "Golden Bachelor," the couple called it quits after a brief marriage.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist appeared in a joint interview Friday on "Good Morning America" and shared the news that they are divorcing just months after they tied the knot in January, FOX News reported. 

Turner told the morning show "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage."

Nist explained to GMA that "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

Golden-Bachelor-marriage.jpg

FILE-"The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"The Golden Bachelor" is a new addition to the "Bachelor" reality show franchise focusing on older individuals finding love and premiered in September 2023 with a 10-episode season that concluded with viewers witnessing Turner fall in love with Nist.

Turner proposed to Nist in the season finale, and in January, they were married in a televised wedding.

Citing several media reports, FOX News noted that Turner and Nist were still living in separate homes after getting married. Turner lives in Indiana and Nist resides in New Jersey. 

The former couple explained to GMA that they looked at homes in several places but could never decide. 

Although the marriage didn’t work out, Turner and Nist tell GMA they still love each other and will return their wedding rings to one another. 

Turner and Nist were married before their appearance on "The Golden Bachelor." Turner was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, from 1974 until she died in 2017, and Nist was married to William "Bill" Nist, for 42 years before he passed away in 2014, FOX News reported. 

FOX News contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 