Goat Yoga offers unique way to de-stress in metro Atlanta

A quirky path to calm is gaining popularity in the metro Atlanta area. It's called Goat Yoga, or "Goga." The owners of GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga say May, designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, is the perfect time to give it a try.

Good Day's Kaitlyn Pratt took one of the outdoor classes at Henderson Park in Tucker.

After gathering leaves for the Australian micro goats attending class, an instructor leads the group, performing multiple yoga poses to help students unwind towards meditation and relaxation.

The breathing exercises, in the company of the calming animals, are meant to delight. During class goats bleat, climb your back, sit on top of you, and even take a nap on yoga mats.

"It opens you up, you receive good, powerful energy. From there you leave the bad things behind and go on your journey," explains Brandon Matthews, co-owner of GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga.

Matthews and his wife Sabrina say they started the business during the pandemic because both they and their two kids felt isolated.

The goats, say the pair, spread smiles. They opened their Tucker goat farm up to visitors, and started sharing their version of animal therapy.

"They're very docile. We've been to schools, different universities, and the changes that teachers and family members see in their kids - night and day," Matthews said.

The opportunity to be a part of someone's possible healing process, adds Brandon, is rewarding:

"We love it. We live for it. It's what life is all about."

The group also has meditation with goats and hIking with goats events.

You can find more information and book your own session on the group's website.